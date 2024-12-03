Bloor Names Ataccama a Champion in Data Governance Market Update 2024

The Ataccama ONE unified data trust platform puts data quality at the center of enterprise data governance.

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama, the AI-powered data management company, has been recognized by Bloor as a Champion in its Data Governance Market Update 2024 , the category for data management vendors who are shaping data governance capabilities today. Bloor highlighted our Ataccama ONE unified data trust platform as a cohesive solution that provides organizations with a seamless, scalable approach to governing, trusting, and managing their data.

Bloor defines champions as the vendors who lead the market with comprehensive, mature solutions that combine broad functionality, strong customer adoption, and a proven track record. Ataccama supports all aspects of data governance combining data governance, data catalog, data quality and master data management in a single platform, enabling customers to streamline their data strategy to realize operational efficiencies, drive business growth, enhance customer services, and mitigate risk.

The Bloor Data Governance Market Update evaluates vendors for stability, risk, ease of use, performance, architecture, and value, and highlights Ataccama's unique capabilities:

Proven ROI : Ataccama stands out by surveying its customers to identify the tangible benefits and ROI of their projects, ensuring measurable value for businesses. Ataccama worked with Forrester to produce a Total Economic Impact 2024 based on actual customer implementations which calculated a 348% ROI over a three-year period.

: Ataccama stands out by surveying its customers to identify the tangible benefits and ROI of their projects, ensuring measurable value for businesses. Ataccama worked with Forrester to produce a based on actual customer implementations which calculated a 348% ROI over a three-year period. Unified approach : Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, integrates data governance, data quality, data cataloging, lineage, observability, and master data management into a seamless solution that is built from the ground up.

: Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, integrates data governance, data quality, data cataloging, lineage, observability, and master data management into a seamless solution that is built from the ground up. Data governance excellence: Ataccama combines foundational data quality capabilities with comprehensive data governance tools to enable organizations to trust and leverage their data confidently for all business use cases. This makes Ataccama ONE particularly useful for bespoke use cases, such as financial crime in the banking sector, insurance claims handling, or supply chain optimization for manufacturers.

"Data governance is a critical component for achieving enterprise data trust. Clean and trustworthy data can be used with confidence for all company initiatives, whether that's for regulatory compliance, business growth, or customer 360 projects," said Jay Limburn, Chief Product Officer at Ataccama. "Our approach embeds data quality across the data lifecycle to provide the clarity, value, and reliability businesses need to cultivate data trust internally. This ensures they achieve a higher return from their data governance strategy by encouraging the adoption of data-driven decision-making to accelerate better business outcomes. Ataccama ONE is not just about managing data—it's about transforming it into a trusted asset that drives success."

Ataccama was also recognized as a Major Player in the recent IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2024 Vendor Assessment , which evaluates platforms that help organizations manage and understand their data through core capabilities including data quality, cataloging, data lineage, governance, and data product hubs. The report highlights the Ataccama ONE unified data trust platform for its organic development and seamless integration for data cleansing, standardization, enrichment, transformation, deduplication, and data remediation. The report also emphasizes Ataccama's extensive data quality capabilities and AI-powered functionality for automating specific activities including data classification, anomaly detection, and time-series analysis.

