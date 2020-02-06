Blossom Innovations Wins Prestigious IMCAS' Innovation of the Year Award

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blossom Innovations, LLC, a Boston-based emerging medical technology company specializing in dermatology, announces that its S3Inject platform was awarded the Innovation of the Year Award at the recent 2020 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress, held in Paris, France.

Dubbed as "IMCAS Shark Tank", held on January 31, the competition for this prestigious award is among innovators in the fields of dermatology, plastic surgery, skincare, or aesthetic science, with the winner being chosen based on an expert jury (panel) vote. Of the many entries into the competition, only 14 companies were selected to present at the 2020 IMCAS World Congress.

Blossom's winning innovation, S3Inject, is a first-in-class safety innovation – a "smart" sensing needle which alerts the user when the needle has entered a blood vessel as dermal fillers are being injected into target areas. Through this proprietary platform, aesthetic professionals have the potential to eliminate the risk of intra-arterial dermal filler injections, thereby reducing the risk of adverse events such as necrosis, and in severe cases, blindness.

"It doesn't come as any surprise that Blossom would achieve this recognition at this year's IMCAS. With the growing numbers of aesthetic patients and medical professional injectors worldwide, innovation that results in our ability to improve on dermal fillers' safety would be a major advance to aesthetic practices worldwide. The smart needle is a revolutionary breakthrough technology that will provide all injectors a safer injection technique by eliminating the fear of vascular occlusion for our patients," commented New York-based Marina Peredo, MD, a worldwide expert and dermatology clinician specializing in advanced aesthetic medicine.

"We are very pleased with the recognition of our S3Inject platform at IMCAS, a breakthrough innovation in the Blossom pipeline, solving a major clinical need. We believe that the merits of our interdisciplinary science, celebrated with this Innovation of the Year achievement, affirms the novel approaches of our expert development team and the vision of Blossom as tomorrow's innovator in aesthetic medicine delivery," commented Irina Erenburg, President & Chief Executive Officer of Blossom Innovations.

Blossom is rapidly advancing its development of the S3Inject platform and anticipates clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2020.

About Blossom Innovations

Blossom Innovations, LLC, a clinical-stage company, is currently advancing a growing portfolio of disruptive innovations in dermatology and aesthetics. With world-renowned founders and leadership, our unique R&D approach synergizes expertise in biology, physics, and medicine to impact patient care using individualized precision therapy and novel treatment platforms designed to address major unmet clinical dermatologic conditions. For more information: blossominnovations.com .

About S3Inject

S3Inject is a first-in-class safety innovation - "smart" sensing needle - which alerts the user when the needle has entered a blood vessel. S3Inject needles are being developed in all standard sizes and will require no retraining or change to a practitioner's technique. With over 3.5 million dermal filler procedures performed worldwide each year, filler injection into a blood vessel presents a serious risk of injury to patients, including blindness. S3Inject has the potential to offer additional confidence to injectors and improve the safety of dermal filler procedures for patients world-wide.

