Bloxcross and GoDirectPay Release Game-Changing Mobile App Sparking Financial Revolution

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloxcross, a premier payment solutions provider, and GoDirectPay, an e-payment expert, have collaborated to launch a groundbreaking mobile application that revolutionizes global payments. https://directpay.blox.global/register/ This custom-built app will redefine the landscape of financial transactions by enabling institutions and individuals alike to send blazing fast global payments to vendors and friends.

Experience the Future of Finance: Introducing the BloxCross and GoDirectPay Mobile App - Seamlessly Send Cross-Border Payments Anytime, Anywhere Intuitive Interface in the GoDirectPay App Dashboard. Unlock Seamless Global Transactions for your business today with the power of Blox!

Tailor Made for the Mobile Industry

Blox and GoDirectPay joined forces to develop a tailored application, harnessing GoDirectPay's expertise in the payments industry and its established network. This bespoke app empowers users to seamlessly initiate payments in any currency with just a few taps, accommodating both small daily payments and substantial financial transfers, with a generous limit of up to $5 billion per user per day. For businesses, this translates to expedited access to revenue and enhanced cash flow management. What sets this app apart is its unparalleled simplicity, allowing individuals and businesses to execute rapid payments to anyone, anywhere in the world, and in any currency.

The goal is to make financial services accessible to everyone, irrespective of their level of financial expertise. Never before has a wire transfer been so quick and easy for an individual to execute. Blox is dedicated to empowering individuals by placing financial control in their hands and eliminating traditional barriers to money movement. GoDirectPay's mission is to connect the digital and physical realms, by allowing users to easily convert virtual currencies into tangible money. Given these aligned missions, the partnership between Blox and GoDirectPay was a logical and natural step forward to break into the mobile money movement industry.

A Seamless Financial Ecosystem

"We're excited about removing traditional barriers and empowering individuals and businesses alike to effortlessly transfer funds across borders. With our services extending throughout Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, GoDirectPay clients can now easily initiate cross-border financial transactions," says GoDirectPay Co-Founders Luis Bello and Marlon McKenzie.

With this application, users can effortlessly navigate the complex world of finance without the traditional barriers that often accompany it. Users can seamlessly initiate wires, ACH payments, or stable coin transactions to friends or vendors globally, all while on the go - available 24/7. The transfers occur instantly and are readily available for withdrawal on the recipient's end within seconds, supporting a multitude of currencies, including stable coins. The unparalleled freedom users experience with the ability to send money in one currency and withdraw it in the recipient's currency of choice is unmatched.

Modern Finance

In an era reliant on tools without borders, the application provides a timely and essential link between traditional and modern financial systems. It empowers individuals and businesses to have their money where they want it, when they want it, all while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with robust security. In the words of the visionaries behind this collaboration, the future of finance is within reach, and it begins now with this revolutionary custom application.

"Our vision for a seamless financial ecosystem is now a reality, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of mobile money movement," said Leandro Meneses, the Chief Revenue Officer at Blox.

About GoDirectPay

At GoDirectPay, we understand the importance of seamless and secure transactions when it comes to transferring money across borders. We are passionate about providing a reliable and efficient platform for individuals and businesses to transfer their virtual assets into tangible value no matter the destination. www.godirectpay.com/

About Blox

Bloxcross, a premier payment solutions provider, focuses on furnishing the necessary tools and infrastructure to facilitate fast cross-border transactions. With established roots in Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Hong Kong, and Singapore, Bloxcross possesses the ability to execute transactions in any country and currency, thus leading the charge toward effortless global financial operations. www.blox.global/contact/

Contact:

[email protected]

