BLU Announces Its Newest Addition to the VIVO Series: VIVO XL3 and VIVO XL3 PLUS

The VIVO XL3 and VIVO XL3 PLUS are available for $179.99 and $199.99 respectively, but for a limited time, they will have a launch deals at $70 off. That means first in line buyers can purchase the Vivo XL3 for just $109.99 and the Vivo XL3 plus for just $129.99, while supplies last.

Gorgeous Design

The VIVO XL3 exemplifies the latest design elements which include state of the art surface finishing on every detail on the smartphone. A gorgeous mirror-like finish created by the electrolyzing effect, paired with a metallic IML technology on the battery cover for a premium housing design that is second to none. The smooth liquid-like curved touch panel, provides a perfectly comfortable handheld experience along with an aesthetically pleasing appearance.

When it comes to premium material, the VIVO XL3 PLUS incorporated with the most advanced aircraft grade aluminum for its structural integrity and elegant design. With a massive 6" HD+ 18:9 curved glass display gracing the front, the end-user will surely be impressed with the vivid cinematic display. As with all BLU smartphones, attention to detail makes all the difference such as the machined polished chamfer edge around the fingerprint sensor as well as the cross hatched texture on the power key that allow user to know the difference from volume rocker for a super intuitive user experience.

Incredible Viewing Experience

Both the VIVO XL3 and VIVO XL3 PLUS have brilliant HD+ (1440 x 720) 18:9 widescreen curved glass displays with slim bezels which will make your viewing experience second to none. The 18:9 widescreen display equates to an incredible 81% and 77% screen-to-body ratio providing a more immersive viewing experience to watch movies and view pictures while still fitting in your hand comfortably. In addition, the VIVO XL3's 5.5-inch display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for the front touch panel which provides an extra layer of armor to protect it from unintentional cracks and scratches. As the name suggests, the VIVO XL3 PLUS's larger radiant 6.0-inch display has a 450nit brightness which will illuminate all the colors on-screen.

Captivating Selfie Cameras

The VIVO XL3's 13-megapixel front selfie camera provides the technology needed to make every single shot look incredible and sharp with built-in LED flash and 1080p video recording plus a slew of beautifying software. As for group selfies, thanks to the VIVO XL3's 13-megapixel front camera with LED flash and its 18:9 aspect ratio, your selfies will look incredible. For the VIVO XL3 PLUS, you will have an upgraded 16-megapixel front selfie camera with all the same features as the latter.

Honing in on the main camera, you have 13-megapixel camera sensors featuring advanced technologies such as f/2.0 aperture, a 1/3-inch sensor with a 5P lens, real-time HDR, and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF).

Powerful and Efficient

With both devices focused on efficient battery consumption while handling everything that is thrown at it, the BLU VIVO XL3 is powered by MediaTek 6737 chipset, with a 1.3GHz Quad Core processor that has the power to you need for your multitasking needs, while the VIVO XL3 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, with a 1.4GHz Quad Core processor with an impressive Adreno 308 GPU.

Both are paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, so you'll have sufficient space for all your pictures and downloaded videos. Additionally, if you need more memory both smartphone comes with a built-in MicroSD slots for up to 64GB of additional space.

Long Lasting Battery

The VIVO XL3 and VIVO XL3 PLUS have super batteries of 3,000 mAh that give you enough power to go on with your day and not have to worry about running out battery. If you need to charge your device, the VIVO XL3 comes with 5V/2A quick charger that will ensure full charge less than 1.5 hours.

Latest Android Operating System

The VIVO XL3 introduces Android 8.0 Oreo to BLU. Its smarter, 2x faster, and sweeter than ever. The world's favorite cookie is your new favorite Android release.

Other Key Features:

Quick Fingerprint Sensor

Facial Recognition

Split Screen Multi-tasking

Dual Sim

Full Specification VIVO XL3:

Vivo XL3 Network (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 4 Up to 150Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/28 Display Curved 5.5-inch HD+ 18:9 Widescreen Ratio 720 x 1440, 293 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor MediaTek 6737 1.3GHz Quad Core with Mali-T720 GPU OS Android Oreo 8.0 Main Camera 13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, Phase Detection Autofocus, (1.0mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.0mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording Selfie Camera 13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/4 inch sensor, 2.2mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording Battery Non Removable Li-Polymer 3,000 mAh, 5V/2A Quick Charger Connectivity Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Micro USB v2.0 Memory 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 64GB) Sensors Fingerprint Scanner Dimensions 148.3 x 71.7 x 8.1 mm I 143g Colors Gold, Silver

Full Specification VIVO XL3 PLUS:

Vivo XL3 Plus Network (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 4 Up to 150Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/12/17/28 Display Curved 6.0-inch HD+ 18:9 Widescreen Ratio 720 x 1440, 269 ppi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 1.4GHz Quad Core with Adreno-308 GPU OS Android Nougat 7.1.2 Main Camera 13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, Phase Detection Autofocus, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.0mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording Selfie Camera 16.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, (1.0 mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.0 mm aperture) HD Battery Non Removable Li-Polymer 3,000 mAh, 5V/1.5A Quick Charger Connectivity Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Micro USB v2.0 Memory 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 64GB) Sensors Fingerprint Scanner Dimensions 158.1 x 76.5 x 8.2 mm I 169g Colors Black

About BLU Products

BLU Products, is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.

