BLU Announces Its Newest Addition to the VIVO Series: VIVO XL3 and VIVO XL3 PLUS

MIAMI, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU Products, the market leader in unlocked devices in the United States, introduced a follow-up to the successful Vivo XL line, known for great reviews for performance, style and reliability, along with affordable pricing.
The New BLU VIVO XL3 and VIVO XL3 PLUS bring along several improvements starting with the newer Google OS, Android 8.0 Oreo along with a pair of vivid HD+ 18:9 widescreen display with curved glass, upgraded selfie camera's with built-in photo enhancing features, and ultra-fast fingerprint sensor.
The VIVO XL3 and VIVO XL3 PLUS are available for $179.99 and $199.99 respectively, but for a limited time, they will have a launch deals at $70 off. That means first in line buyers can purchase the Vivo XL3 for just $109.99 and the Vivo XL3 plus for just $129.99, while supplies last.
Customers who wish to purchase the BLU VIVO XL3 can visit the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079Z9P4LD
Customers who wish to purchase the BLU VIVO XL3 PLUS can visit the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C9Z51DH
Gorgeous Design
The VIVO XL3 exemplifies the latest design elements which include state of the art surface finishing on every detail on the smartphone. A gorgeous mirror-like finish created by the electrolyzing effect, paired with a metallic IML technology on the battery cover for a premium housing design that is second to none. The smooth liquid-like curved touch panel, provides a perfectly comfortable handheld experience along with an aesthetically pleasing appearance.
When it comes to premium material, the VIVO XL3 PLUS incorporated with the most advanced aircraft grade aluminum for its structural integrity and elegant design. With a massive 6" HD+ 18:9 curved glass display gracing the front, the end-user will surely be impressed with the vivid cinematic display. As with all BLU smartphones, attention to detail makes all the difference such as the machined polished chamfer edge around the fingerprint sensor as well as the cross hatched texture on the power key that allow user to know the difference from volume rocker for a super intuitive user experience.
Incredible Viewing Experience
Both the VIVO XL3 and VIVO XL3 PLUS have brilliant HD+ (1440 x 720) 18:9 widescreen curved glass displays with slim bezels which will make your viewing experience second to none. The 18:9 widescreen display equates to an incredible 81% and 77% screen-to-body ratio providing a more immersive viewing experience to watch movies and view pictures while still fitting in your hand comfortably. In addition, the VIVO XL3's 5.5-inch display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for the front touch panel which provides an extra layer of armor to protect it from unintentional cracks and scratches. As the name suggests, the VIVO XL3 PLUS's larger radiant 6.0-inch display has a 450nit brightness which will illuminate all the colors on-screen.
Captivating Selfie Cameras
The VIVO XL3's 13-megapixel front selfie camera provides the technology needed to make every single shot look incredible and sharp with built-in LED flash and 1080p video recording plus a slew of beautifying software. As for group selfies, thanks to the VIVO XL3's 13-megapixel front camera with LED flash and its 18:9 aspect ratio, your selfies will look incredible. For the VIVO XL3 PLUS, you will have an upgraded 16-megapixel front selfie camera with all the same features as the latter.
Honing in on the main camera, you have 13-megapixel camera sensors featuring advanced technologies such as f/2.0 aperture, a 1/3-inch sensor with a 5P lens, real-time HDR, and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF).
Powerful and Efficient
With both devices focused on efficient battery consumption while handling everything that is thrown at it, the BLU VIVO XL3 is powered by MediaTek 6737 chipset, with a 1.3GHz Quad Core processor that has the power to you need for your multitasking needs, while the VIVO XL3 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, with a 1.4GHz Quad Core processor with an impressive Adreno 308 GPU.
Both are paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, so you'll have sufficient space for all your pictures and downloaded videos. Additionally, if you need more memory both smartphone comes with a built-in MicroSD slots for up to 64GB of additional space.
Long Lasting Battery
The VIVO XL3 and VIVO XL3 PLUS have super batteries of 3,000 mAh that give you enough power to go on with your day and not have to worry about running out battery. If you need to charge your device, the VIVO XL3 comes with 5V/2A quick charger that will ensure full charge less than 1.5 hours.
Latest Android Operating System
The VIVO XL3 introduces Android 8.0 Oreo to BLU. Its smarter, 2x faster, and sweeter than ever. The world's favorite cookie is your new favorite Android release.
Other Key Features:
- Quick Fingerprint Sensor
- Facial Recognition
- Split Screen Multi-tasking
- Dual Sim
Learn more Vivo XL3: http://bluproducts.com/devices/vivo-xl-3/
Learn more Vivo XL3 PLUS: http://bluproducts.com/devices/vivo-xl3-plus/
Full Specification VIVO XL3:
|
Vivo XL3
|
Network
|
(GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 4 Up to 150Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/28
|
Display
|
Curved 5.5-inch HD+ 18:9 Widescreen Ratio 720 x 1440, 293 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|
Processor
|
MediaTek 6737 1.3GHz Quad Core with Mali-T720 GPU
|
OS
|
Android Oreo 8.0
|
Main Camera
|
13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, Phase Detection Autofocus, (1.0mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.0mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording
|
Selfie Camera
|
13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/4 inch sensor, 2.2mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording
|
Battery
|
Non Removable Li-Polymer 3,000 mAh, 5V/2A Quick Charger
|
Connectivity
|
Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Micro USB v2.0
|
Memory
|
3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 64GB)
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint Scanner
|
Dimensions
|
148.3 x 71.7 x 8.1 mm I 143g
|
Colors
|
Gold, Silver
Full Specification VIVO XL3 PLUS:
|
Vivo XL3 Plus
|
Network
|
(GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 4 Up to 150Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/12/17/28
|
Display
|
Curved 6.0-inch HD+ 18:9 Widescreen Ratio 720 x 1440, 269 ppi
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 1.4GHz Quad Core with Adreno-308 GPU
|
OS
|
Android Nougat 7.1.2
|
Main Camera
|
13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, Phase Detection Autofocus, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.0mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording
|
Selfie Camera
|
16.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, (1.0 mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.0 mm aperture) HD
|
Battery
|
Non Removable Li-Polymer 3,000 mAh, 5V/1.5A Quick Charger
|
Connectivity
|
Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Micro USB v2.0
|
Memory
|
3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 64GB)
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint Scanner
|
Dimensions
|
158.1 x 76.5 x 8.2 mm I 169g
|
Colors
|
Black
About BLU Products
BLU Products, is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.
Learn More: http://bluproducts.com/home/
BLU Products Media Relations:
(305) 715 7171
media@bluproducts.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blu-announces-its-newest-addition-to-the-vivo-series-vivo-xl3-and-vivo-xl3-plus-300627836.html
SOURCE BLU Products
