BLU Products Announces Its Latest Selfie-Focused Phone with the BLU Pure View, with Dual Front Cameras, 1.3GHz Octa-Core CPU, 3GB RAM and 5.7-inch 18:9 Widescreen Display

Dual Front Cameras– Take it all in one shot

When it comes to front cameras, two is better than one. The Pure View boasts a dual selfie camera configuration with an 8 megapixel camera sensor featuring advanced technologies, F/2.2 aperture, and 1/4 inch sensor which provides clarity and capture exquisite selfies. Paired with an 8 Megapixel 120° Wide Angle camera in order to capture expanded selfies to make sure you can fit everything into one shot. In addition, you have several advanced features such a face beautification and a bright front flash for better low-light selfies.

The main camera setup boasts a 13 megapixel Sony IMX278 camera sensor featuring advanced technologies, F/2.0 aperture, 1/3 inch sensor with 5P lens, real-time HDR, and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) with Laser Focus for twice the focus rate and accuracy. Also on the back lies a LED flash to brighten images taken at night or low-lit areas.

Widescreen Display – More space for your viewing pleasure

The BLU Pure View's gorgeous 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) 18:9 widescreen Oncell display provides a cinematic experience right on your smartphone with life-like colors jumping off the screen, protected by a curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 touch panel. The Pure View's display provides the user with an incredible 87% screen-to-body ratio, providing a bigger canvas on your mobile phone for all your pictures, movies, and ample space for everyday tasks while maintain a slim profile. In choosing the resolution the HD+ quality is balanced perfectly with customer preference for longer battery life as opposed to higher resolution displays which had minimal user experience improvement but much higher battery usage.

Efficient and Performance Oriented Processor

The BLU Pure View is powered by the 64-bit MediaTek SoC with 1.3GHz Octa-core processor for a seamless user experience. The smartphone blazes through multiple apps simultaneously, quickly browse the web, all while maximizing power efficiency. Coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable internal memory, the Pure View is ready to take on everything.

Ultra-Fast Charging

The BLU Pure View comes with a super 3,000mAh battery with a 5V/2A fast charging capability that will charge your phone to 100% in less than 120 minutes. Rest assured that scrambling to find a wall outlet to charge will not happen with this smartphone.

Premium Design

The PURE VIEW is a gorgeous smartphone with an electrolyzed mirror finish on real metal housing. The battery cover is coated with a jet black shiny paint that gives it an elegant look. A beautiful curved glass display with an 18:9 widescreen display, offering users a cinematic experience and at the same time great hand held experience. Available in Midnight black.

Other Key Features:

Ultra-Quick Fingerprint Sensor

Facial Recognition Unlock

Split Screen Multi-tasking

OTG Charging Supported (Cable not included)

Dual Sim Support

Full Specifications:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 4 up to 150Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/7/ 12/17/28

Display: Curved 5.7-inch Oncell HD+ 1440 x 720, 282 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: MediaTek MT6753 , 1.3GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53 with Mali -T720 GPU

-T720 GPU OS: Android Nougat 7.0

Rear Camera: 13.0 megapixel Sony IMX278 sensor, with LED Flash, Phase Detection Autofocus, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.2mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording

Dual Front Cameras: 8.0 megapixel, LED Flash, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/4 inch sensor, 2.2mm aperture) HD 1080p@30fps video recording + 8.0 megapixel 120° Wide Angle (1/4 inch sensor)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, Hotspot

Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor

Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 64GB)

Dimensions: 152.4 x 71.7 x 8.1 mm | 184g

Battery: Non Removable Li-Polymer 3,000mAh

5V/2A Quick Charger

Dual SIM Connectivity

Available Color: Midnight Black

About BLU Products

BLU Products, is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.

