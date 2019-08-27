BLU Products Introduces its Latest Triple Camera Flagship Smartphone from the G-Series, the New G9 Pro

The BLU G9 Pro with 128GB of internal memory and 4GB of RAM is now exclusively available at $249.99 on amazon.com. As part of BLU's promotion at launch, lucky customers who are first in line will be able to purchase the G9 Pro at a limited time offer of $50 off for $199.99 while supplies last.

Customers who wish to purchase the BLU G9 Pro can visit the following link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VB5LDD1

Captivating Display Quality

At first glance, users will be blown away with the Infinity Display incorporating a vivid 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080) display with in-cell technology elevating the visual experience to a new level with life-like colors that seem to jump off the screen. The G9 Pro's inconspicuous V-Notch provides an ultra-slim bezel display with an 91% screen-to-body ratio, providing amazing images while maintaining a smooth handheld experience. For added protection, the G9 Pro's display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 giving consumers the drop protection they need.

Fast Performance, AI Technology, and Power Efficiency

The BLU G9 Pro is powered by the 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 chipset with 2.0GHz Octa-core processor with four big ARM Cortex-A73 processors among its octa-core CPU, this chip packs a powerful punch to meet all your processing demands. Built using 12nm technology this chipset delivers incredible energy efficiency, longer battery life and is optimized for today's most demanding applications. The smartphone blazes through multiple apps simultaneously, quickly browse the web, or just enjoy the smooth rendering of graphics for just about any game, all while maximizing power efficiency while bring A.I enhanced smart imaging and video. Coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable memory up to another 128GB, the G9 Pro is built to handle everything.

Dual AI Cameras - Picture Perfect

The BLU G9 Pro boasts a triple camera configuration powered by AI technology for enhanced smart imaging such as 96 Megapixel Super Zoom, which takes each pixel and boosts it up to six times, maximizing the clarity and detail of every single picture. The triple camera system includes a 16 Megapixel Sony IMX499 Sensor with F/1.8 aperture, 1/2.8 inch sensor with 5P lens paired with a 5MP sub-camera to capture depth of field which results in optimal Portrait Mode blurred background similar to DSLR cameras. The third and final sensor is a 20MP Sony IMX476 with a F/1.78 aperture for Night Mode pictures which will bring light to your photos in dark and low-light areas.

Sharpen up your selfie with the impressive A.I. 24MP front-facing camera, featuring advanced technologies, large 2.0μm pixel, F/2.0 aperture, and 1/2.8 inch sensor

Battery and Charging

The BLU G9 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh super battery with an 18W fast charging capability that will charge your phone to 50% in just 30 minutes. An extensive 4,000mAh packed battery in an 8mm slim design is an engineering accomplishment also worth noting. In addition, the G9 Pro has built-in 10W wireless charging compatible with any Qi Wireless charging pad so you can easily get rid of cables!

Competitors

When it comes to Competitors the BLU G9 Pro is far ahead of the similarly priced Moto G7, with an ANTUTU Benchmark score of 139,120 compared to just 108,408 for the Moto G7. The G9 Pro beats the Moto G7 in every category including Higher Screen to Body Ratio (91% vs 81%), Better Cameras (Triple vs Dual Set-Up, 16MP main vs 12MP Main, plus a Third 20MP Night Mode Camera), More Memory (128GB vs 64GB), Bigger Battery (4,000mAh vs 3,000mAh), Wireless Charging, Better Processor (12nm 2.0GHz, vs. 14nm 1.8GHz), and Overall much better design.

Other Key Features Include:

Dual Sim, Fingerprint Sensor, Face ID, Split Screen Multi-tasking, Smart Gestures, OTG Charging Supported.

Learn more: https://bluproducts.com/devices/g9-pro

Full Specifications:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28

Display: Curved 6.3-inch Incell Full HD+ 2340 x 1080, 19:9 aspect ratio, 409ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: MediaTek Helio P60, 2.0GHz Octa-Core, 4 ARM Cortex-A73 + 4 ARM Cortex-A53 up 2.0 GHz

OS: Android 9.0 Pie, upgradable to Android Q and 2 year Android Security Updates

Triple Rear Cameras: Sony IMX499 16.0 megapixel + 5.0 megapixel depth sensor, 20MP SonyIMX476 megapixel sensor

Front Cameras: 24.0 megapixel, Wide-Angle, HD 1080p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, Hotspot

Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)

Dimensions: 157 x 75.1 x 8.6mm I 183g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 4,000mAh, 9V/2A 18W Quick Charger, Wireless Charging

Dual SIM

Available Color: Nightfall

About BLU Products

BLU Products, is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.

BLU Products Media Relations:

(305) 715 7171

media@bluproducts.com

SOURCE BLU Products

