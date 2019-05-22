BLU Products Introduces the New G9 the Latest Ultimate-Value Smartphone by BLU

The BLU G9 with 64GB of internal memory and 4GB of RAM is now exclusively available at $179.99 on amazon.com. As part of BLU's promotion at launch, lucky customers who are first in line will be able to purchase the G9 at a limited time offer of $50 off for $129.99 while supplies last.

Customers who wish to purchase the BLU G9 can visit the following link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R78RCP6

Captivating Display Quality

At first glance, users will be blown away with the Infinity Display incorporating a vivid 6.3-inch HD+ (1520 x 720) display with in-cell technology elevating the visual experience to a new level with life-like colors that seem to jump off the screen. The G9's inconspicuous V-Notch provides an ultra-slim bezel display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio, providing amazing images while maintaining a smooth handheld experience. Thin and sleek 8mm housing with premium metallic finish gives a beauteous look and feel.

Fast Performance, AI Technology, and Power Efficiency

The BLU G9 is powered by the 64-bit MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 2.0GHz Octa-core processor with eight powerful and efficient ARM Cortex-A53 cores. Built using 12nm technology this chipset delivers incredible energy efficiency, longer battery life and is optimized for today's most demanding applications. The smartphone blazes through multiple apps simultaneously, quickly browse the web, or just enjoy the smooth rendering of graphics for just about any game, all while maximizing power efficiency. Coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable internal memory up to 128GB, the G9 is built to handle everything.

Dual AI Cameras - Picture Perfect

The BLU G9 boasts a dual camera configuration powered by AI technology for enhanced smart imaging such as 52 Megapixel Super Zoom, which takes each pixel and boosts it up to four times, maximizing the clarity and detail of every single picture. The Dual Camera System includes a 13 Megapixel Sony IMX214 Sensor with F/2.0 aperture, 1/3 inch sensor with 5P lens paired with a 2MP sub-camera to capture depth of field which results in optimal Portrait Mode blurred background similar to DSLR cameras.

Sharpen up your selfie with the impressive A.I. 13MP front-facing camera with LED flash, featuring advanced technologies, large 1.1μm pixel, F/2.0 aperture, and 1/4 inch sensor.

Additional A.I. Camera Features Include:

Night Mode for low-light environments

Real Time Portrait Mode

Live Camera Filters

Face Beautification Features

Panorama Selfie to capture beautiful backgrounds

Group Selfie Mode to make sure you don't miss anyone

Professional Camera Mode

Quick Charge + Supersize Battery

The BLU G9 comes with a 4,000mAh super battery with an Ultra-Fast 5V/2A fast charging capability that will charge your phone to 50% in just 45 minutes. An extensive 4,000mAh packed battery in a 8mm slim design is an engineering accomplishment also worth noting.

Other Key Features:

Dual Sim

Fingerprint Sensor

Face ID

Split Screen Multi-tasking

Smart Gestures

OTG Charging Supported

Learn more: https://bluproducts.com/devices/g9/

Full Specifications:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28

Display: Curved 6.3-inch Incell HD+ 1520 x 720, 19:9 aspect ratio, 267 ppi

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22, 2.0GHz Octa-Core, 8 ARM Cortex-A53 up 2.0 GHz

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Dual Rear Cameras: 13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, , HD 1080p@30fps video recording + 2.0 megapixel depth sensor

Front Cameras: 13.0 megapixel, LED Flash, HD 1080p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, Hotspot

Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)

Dimensions: 155.4 x 71.8 x 8mm I 165g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 4,000mAh

5V/2A Quick Charger

Dual SIM

Available Color: Black, Blue

About BLU Products

BLU Products, is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.

BLU Products Media Relations:

(305) 715 7171

media@bluproducts.com

SOURCE BLU Products