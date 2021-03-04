Blue Bear Capital Makes Strategic Investment in Urbint to Build Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability With AI

Blue Bear Capital will accelerate Urbint's expansion into new sectors of the infrastructure market. Blue Bear Capital's limited partners include owners of some of the largest independent solar, wind, and battery storage businesses in the world, covering asset development, operations, and ongoing services. These represent multiple new markets for Urbint's technology.

"As we are seeing in Texas and around the country, resilience is imperative as more frequent severe weather brought on by climate change collides with vulnerable infrastructure," said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. "Blue Bear's investment will bring our predictive AI to new operators as we work toward a more resilient and sustainable energy grid."

"Urbint is bringing a new approach to an urgent problem: how do we protect the critical infrastructure and essential workers that our lives depend on every day?" said Carolin Funk, Investment Director at Blue Bear Capital. "As climate change and other threats intensify, AI will be vital in enabling society to target and address the highest risks. We're excited to invest in Urbint's first-of-its-kind technology to reduce risk in the field."

About Urbint

Urbint is a field risk mitigation platform that predicts and prevents threats to critical infrastructure and the workers who maintain it to make communities safer and more resilient. Powered by artificial intelligence, Urbint pinpoints risk in the construction, servicing, replacement, and protection of infrastructure. Major utilities and asset operators throughout North America rely on Urbint to make risk-driven safety decisions to protect workers, infrastructure, the community and the environment.

Urbint's customers include National Grid, Southern Company, Con Edison, Exelon, Dominion, NiSource, and Xcel Energy among others. To learn more, visit urbint.com .

About Blue Bear Capital

Blue Bear is a venture capital and growth equity firm driving digital technologies into multibillion-dollar verticals across the energy, infrastructure, and climate industries. For additional information, visit www.bluebearcap.com or follow at @bluebearcap.

SOURCE Urbint

Related Links

urbint.com

