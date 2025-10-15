Blue Bottle Coffee Achieves Carbon Neutrality and Charts Next Step in Climate Action

Blue Bottle delivers on climate goal and turns to deeper impact at origin

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bottle Coffee today announced it achieved carbon neutrality for the 2024 calendar year, marking a major milestone in its climate action journey. Blue Bottle now aims to build on this legacy by scaling regenerative agriculture within its coffee value chain and by catalyzing innovation at origin to help evolve the future of coffee.

Blue Bottle Coffee Achieves Carbon Neutrality

In 2024, the company reduced its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 18.4% from its 2018 baseline and compensated for remaining emissions by purchasing high-quality carbon removal credits focused on nature-based climate solutions.

"Achieving carbon neutrality is both a milestone and a mandate," said Karl Strovink, CEO of Blue Bottle Coffee. "It confirms what's possible when we take clear, collective action. But more importantly, it helps us focus on what's next: supporting regenerative agriculture—including improved farmer access to climate-adaptive coffee varieties—while also establishing the role of species beyond Arabica within the specialty coffee category. Taken together, we aim to help shape the future of coffee."

This achievement reflects three years of operational changes to reduce the company's climate impact per unit of product sold relative to 2018:

Green coffee : Sourcing improvements reduced the emissions intensity of this leading source of GHGs by 25%.

: Sourcing improvements reduced the emissions intensity of this leading source of GHGs by 25%. Dairy : Introducing plant milk to its Asia cafes and being one of the first specialty coffee shops to introduce a plant milk default program at scale and with no upcharge through its US Oat Milk Default program, Blue Bottle reduced the emissions intensity of milk by 16%.

: Introducing plant milk to its Asia cafes and being one of the first specialty coffee shops to introduce a plant milk default program at scale and with no upcharge through its US Oat Milk Default program, Blue Bottle reduced the emissions intensity of milk by 16%. Electricity : Renewable electricity in the U.S. and Greater China reduced the emissions intensity of global electricity consumption by 67%.

: Renewable electricity in the U.S. and Greater China reduced the emissions intensity of global electricity consumption by 67%. Overheads : Introducing remote and hybrid work models in the U.S. helped reduce the emissions intensity of global employee commuting by 11%.

: Introducing remote and hybrid work models in the U.S. helped reduce the emissions intensity of global employee commuting by 11%. Waste: Recycling and energy recovery led to net emissions avoidance in 2024.

With 2024 carbon neutrality achieved, Blue Bottle will focus on contributing to a more secure and vibrant future for coffee by scaling regenerative agriculture within its coffee supply and featuring more diverse coffee species across its menu while contributing to industry initiatives developing new, climate-adaptive coffee varieties.

Blue Bottle collaborated with a sustainability consultant and four of its largest suppliers to co-develop region-specific regenerative agriculture transition plans, the first of which will launch in southern Peru in 2026. The program aims to help restore soil health, increase carbon sequestration, and improve livelihoods by creating pathways to living incomes and wages for producers and farmworkers. Blue Bottle plans to scale implementation through broader industry collaboration.

Blue Bottle also will continue participating in industry initiatives and amplifying producer innovation to help promote and preserve coffee's genetic diversity in an era of accelerated climate change. The company is sponsoring a pre-commercial trial site for World Coffee Research's (WCR) F1 Hybrids program. This program aims to develop the next generation of high-performing, climate-adaptive coffee varieties within Arabica. Looking beyond Arabica, Blue Bottle's 2025 Studio is touring Asia on a menu exclusively of Liberica, Excelsa, and Robusta coffee species. The company marked an inflection point in specialty coffee in 2023 when it released its first Robusta blend, reframing what it means to be specialty in a sector long defined by Arabica. Through these initiatives, Blue Bottle seeks to delight guests with new coffee experiences while promoting innovation for a more diverse and resilient global coffee supply.

"As climate change reshapes coffee production, we're reimagining it in the context of regenerative agriculture—cultivated under a set of practices that benefits farmland, its communities, and helps to evolve the future of coffee itself," said Strovink.

To learn more, including access to the third-party lifecycle assessment summaries and Blue Bottle's carbon credit registry, visit bluebottlecoffee.com.

