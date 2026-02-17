Blue Clay Health Launches Patient and Family Advisory Committee Chaired by Dr. James Gillespie

Committee members include Olympic legend Gary Hall Jr., Everest explorer Sean Swarner, and leaders from the American Cancer Society and Healium.

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Clay Health today announced the launch of its inaugural Patient and Family Advisory Committee (PFAC), a strategic body designed to embed the patient perspective into the core of the company's operations and clinical product development.

To lead this initiative, Blue Clay Health has appointed Dr. James Gillespie as Committee Chairman. A renowned expert in patient-centric analytics at Stanford University School of Medicine, Dr. Gillespie brings decades of experience at the intersection of artificial intelligence, healthcare strategy, and patient experience.

"The future of healthcare is not just about better technology; it is about how that technology serves the human experience," said Dr. Gillespie, PFAC Chairman. "I am honored to lead this committee for Blue Clay Health because they understand that true innovation begins with listening. By assembling a group that ranges from elite athletes to clinical innovators, we are ensuring that the patient voice is loud, clear, and instrumental in every decision the company makes."

A Commitment to People First

For Blue Clay Health Founder and CEO Chris Riley, the formation of this committee marks an important milestone for the company.

"At Blue Clay Health, we've always believed healthcare should start with people," said Chris Riley, Founder and CEO. "Creating this committee is our way of making that commitment real. To have individuals of such profound resilience, intellect, and achievement join us is not just an honor; it is a powerful validation of the work we are doing. Their insight and lived experience will keep us grounded in what matters most – the needs of patients and their families – as we build and grow."

A Roster of Resilience and Advocacy

Joining Dr. Gillespie are some of the world's most inspiring patient advocates, including 10-time Olympic medalist Gary Hall Jr. and record-breaking mountaineer Sean Swarner.

Hall, who famously won Olympic gold after being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, joins the committee to advocate for patient empowerment and chronic disease management.

"When I was diagnosed with diabetes, I was told my swimming career was over. I learned then that a patient must be the CEO of their own health," said Gary Hall Jr. "I am joining the Blue Clay Health advisory committee to ensure that patients are not just treated, but empowered to perform at their highest level, whatever that level may be for them."

Sean Swarner, the first cancer survivor to summit Mount Everest, brings a unique perspective on survivorship and mental resilience. Having survived two different terminal cancer diagnoses as a teenager with a prognosis of fourteen days to live, Swarner has since completed the "7 Summits" with only one functioning lung.

"Climbing Everest with one lung is a lot like navigating a complex health crisis; it requires a mindset of absolute hope and resilience," said Sean Swarner. "Blue Clay Health is looking at the whole person, not just the chart. I look forward to helping them build tools that support the mental and emotional 'climb' every patient faces."

Deep Industry Expertise

Rounding out the committee with deep clinical and philanthropic expertise are Naomi Adler, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy at the American Cancer Society, and Dr. Murdoc Khaleghi, a physician-engineer and Executive Chairman of Healium.

Adler brings extensive experience in health equity and family support systems from her leadership roles in major non-profits, while Dr. Khaleghi offers a dual perspective as both a clinician and a pioneer in consumer health technology and biometrics.

Together, this diverse group will advise Blue Clay Health on product accessibility, patient communication strategies, and the ethical use of technology in care delivery.

About Blue Clay Health

Blue Clay Health is a private medical service built to replace delayed, disjointed care with a unified team of specialists, working from one source of truth to continuously advance care on the patient's timeline. Our mission is to provide continuous clarity and safety for families navigating complex medical needs. Our coordination service is powered by a proprietary platform that enforces multi-specialist collaboration and provides real-time safety checks.

This system delivers iterative, de-conflicted, evidence-linked recommendations for local doctors to act on. For specialists, Blue Clay Health provides complete infrastructure, including multi-state licensing and malpractice coverage, allowing them to focus purely on collaborative clinical excellence.

