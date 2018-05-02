Blue Cross and Blue Shield Companies Seek to Personalize Breast Cancer Screening through the WISDOM Study

In collaboration with the Athena Breast Network, researchers will engage up to 100,000 women and their doctors across the country. The goal of the trial is to assess a tailored approach to breast cancer screening that could significantly reduce harm and improve benefits. In addition, the study will evaluate the willingness of women to select a more personalized approach.

"It is time to test a new approach to breast cancer screening that harnesses what we have learned over the last two decades," said Dr. Laura Esserman, director of UCSF Franc Buck Breast Cancer Center at the University of California San Francisco. "Breast cancer is not one disease, and all women are not at risk for the same kind of cancer. We can tailor the amount of screening to what people need."

"The WISDOM research initiative reinforces the BCBS Systemwide commitment to advancing patient care through precision medicine," said Dr. Trent Haywood, chief medical officer for BCBSA. "This important research will inform the future of breast cancer screening for generations to come by transitioning from a generalized approach to a tailored approach for the unique needs of women and their families."

The following BCBS companies will be participating in the pilot:

- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

- Blue Cross of Idaho

- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

- Blue Shield of California

- Health Care Service Corporation

- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

- Regence BlueCross and BlueShield

Participating BCBS companies in the WISDOM study will cover the costs of screening and genomic profiling for select members that qualify to take part in the study.

Many clinics recommend annual screenings after age 40 to ensure early breast cancer is detected. However, this standard commonly leads to over-screening, a high rate of false positives and unnecessary breast biopsies. To determine a woman's individual risk factors, researchers and doctors will study genomic profiles and answers to a common questionnaire tracking family history, comorbidities and other key indicators. With this precise information, doctors and other health professionals can identify low-risk women and recommend biennial mammograms or no screening at all until age 50. For women with a high risk factor, an annual mammogram will be supplemented with an MRI exam.

For more information about the WISDOM study, visit wisdomstudy.org.

