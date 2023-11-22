Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota adds Hennepin Healthcare to Medicare Advantage network

Access now includes all HCMC facilities, clinics in Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) has expanded its statewide High Value Network for Medicare Advantage to include all locations of Hennepin Healthcare, including the hospital and hospital-based clinics located on the HCMC campus in downtown Minneapolis. The additions, which are part of a new three-year contract between Blue Cross and Hennepin Healthcare, have the High Value Network providing Medicare Advantage members with access to 98 percent of doctors in Minnesota.

Hennepin Healthcare is a nationally recognized integrated system of hospital and neighborhood clinics located in Minneapolis and suburban communities across Hennepin County. The HCMC campus is the heart of medical care in downtown Minneapolis. The campus is comprised of a 484-bed hospital, an outpatient Clinic & Specialty Center, and a Level 1 Adult and Pediatric Trauma center that makes up the largest emergency department in Minnesota. In addition to its downtown hub, Hennepin Healthcare operates clinics in the North Loop, Whittier and East Lake Street neighborhoods of Minneapolis and the suburbs of Brooklyn Park, Golden Valley, Richfield and St. Anthony Village.

The Blue Cross High Value Network for Medicare Advantage provides broad choice of quality care from providers that Minnesotans know and trust. In the Twin Cities metro area, the High Value Network includes all major care systems, including Allina Health; Children's Hospitals and Clinics; Entira; M Health Fairview; North Memorial Health; Ridgeview; St. Croix Regional Medical Center; University of Minnesota Physicians; and now, Hennepin Healthcare.

Blue Cross Medicare Advantage plans are among the top-rated Medicare plans in the nation, earning a total of 4.5 out of a possible five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2024. According to December 2022 enrollment data from CMS, Blue Cross is the No. 1 Medicare plan chosen by Minnesotans, with options available in all 87 counties.

More information about Blue Cross Medicare plans can be found at bluecrossmn.com/medicare.

To learn more about Hennepin Healthcare, visit hennepinhealthcare.org.

