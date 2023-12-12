Blue Plus Expands NourishedRx Nutrition Program for Improving Birth Outcomes in BIPOC populations

Available in January to Blue Plus members enrolled in state public health programs

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To address rising maternal health inequity issues, Blue Plus, the health maintenance organization (HMO) affiliate of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross), today announced an expanded statewide collaboration with NourishedRx, a digital healthcare company that addresses diet-related disease and food insecurity issues for diverse populations enrolled in state public health programs.

The expansion follows documented improvements in birth outcomes stemming from a 2021 NourishedRx pilot program with Blue Plus enrollees. In the pilot, participants were provided with the following resources for five to seven months during pregnancy and eight weeks after childbirth:

  • Nutrition education and wellness resources
  • Support from registered dietitians and wellness associates including wellness check-ins, nutrition consults, and connection to resources
  • Personalized prepared meals for the birthing member
  • Groceries and fresh produce for the birthing member and family

Upon completion of the pilot program, findings showed that NourishedRx participants were less likely to need emergency department care, did not have any low birth-weight babies and had a lower percentage of babies admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Starting in January 2024, the nutrition program will be an established, ongoing program available in all 87 counties to BIPOC birthing persons who are enrolled in either state Medicaid or Medical Assistance health coverage through Blue Plus. This program showcases Blue Cross' commitment to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association's goal to reduce maternal health inequities by 50% in five years, set in 2021.

"Culturally tailored food and nutrition support are vitally important when it comes to the health of birthing persons and their babies," said Amy Bloomquist, director of population health at Blue Cross. "We are so encouraged by the early results of this program and the potential it has to help improve maternal health equity in the state of Minnesota, especially when maternal health inequities are persisting."

Pregnancy and birthing-related complications have risen over the past several years in the United States. In Minnesota, in 2021, 9.6% of babies were born preterm and 7.2 % were low birthweight according to research from the March of Dimes. These complications are found at a higher rate in Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) birthing persons regardless of age or insurance compared to white birthing persons.

"When people don't have access to healthy food or struggle to afford it, they are often left with unhealthy options. Partnering with Blue Plus to develop and provide healthy resources for birthing people and their families is really addressing food and nutrition insecurity head on in a population with significant need," said Spencer Pratt, vice president of growth and strategy at NourishedRx. "We're proud to be working on solutions for the betterment of Blue Plus members."

More findings from the pilot program are included in a white paper, accessible here.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota and Blue Plus® are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About NourishedRx

NourishedRx is on a mission to eradicate poor diet and nutrition insecurity as top drivers of death, disease and disparities. Founded in 2019, NourishedRx is a digital health and nutrition company that helps people live healthier lives and supports health equity. NourishedRx partners with healthcare organizations to nourish their members, build healthy relationships, and support health equity.

