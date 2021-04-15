Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Announces Additions to Sales Leadership Team

"I am very pleased to have these accomplished leaders on our team," said Christopher Fanning, senior vice president and president of commercial markets for Blue Cross. "Amy and Paul both excel in delivering on the needs of clients and ensuring the highest value benefit plans that address the unique needs of their employee populations."

Amy Hudson, Vice President of Major Accounts

As vice president of major accounts, Amy Hudson leads new sales and retention for national accounts; Taft-Hartley union plans; and larger Minnesota-based accounts, while also continuing to oversee multiple plan-to-plan agreements (Inter-Plan programs) that establish network and claims reciprocity with other Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans across the country.

Hudson has more 25 years of experience in health insurance sales across multiple market segments. Prior to her current promotion, she served in a number of leadership roles with increasing responsibility, ranging from as director of sales and distribution to vice president of sales and strategic relations.

Before joining Blue Cross, Hudson held sales and development roles at several insurers in the Upper Midwest, including CoOpportunity Health in West Des Moines, Iowa; BettrLife in Des Moines; Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa; Allied Insurance in Des Moines, Iowa; UnitedHealth Care in Minnetonka, Minnesota; and Secure Care of Iowa.

Hudson has a bachelor's degree in health and science exercise from Truman State University in Kirskville, Missouri and a M.S. in Education with an emphasis in health and exercise physiology from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. She is a Certified Health Consultant (CHC), completed the Group Benefits Administrator (GBA) designation of the Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS) and is a certified Professional in the Academy of Health Management (PAHM).

Paul Valley, Vice President of Commercial Sales

As vice president of commercial sales, Paul Valley leads new sales and retention for small group, mid-market, large group and public sector segments. He is responsible for the continued development and execution of Blue Cross' strategic growth plan, which includes including small-, mid- and large-groups; public sector accounts; and growth of ancillary products.

Valley comes to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota after nearly two decades at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Western New York in the Buffalo/Niagara area. There, he served as general manager of major accounts, director of Western New York commercial accounts, senior director of strategic accounts and specialty products, and, most recently, vice president of commercial sales. Valley has also worked as a broker and an employee benefits consultant at Lawley Insurance in Buffalo, N.Y. and Brown & Brown of New York, Inc.

Valley holds a B.S. in Business Administration from The State University of New York College at Buffalo.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. We are on a mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people and communities we serve by reinventing both ourselves and the broader system. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. As a proud nonprofit organization, we believe working to advance wellness for all Minnesotans is the greatest investment we can make. Our goal is nothing less than for everyone to be able to achieve their full health potential, regardless of race or other socially defined circumstances. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, which serves more than 107 million members across the U.S.

