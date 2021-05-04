Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Extends Cost-Share Waiver for COVID-19 Treatment Through End of 2021

EAGAN, Minn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing effort to increase access to necessary care while minimizing the impact of COVID-19, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced that it is extending no-cost coverage for all in-network COVID-19 treatment – including office visits and hospitalizations – through the remainder of the Public Health Emergency in 2021.

Blue Cross began to cover COVID-19 treatment at no cost to its members shortly after the virus was officially categorized as a global pandemic in March 2020. The current federal declaration of COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency in the U.S. remains in effect through July 20 and is generally expected to be renewed through the remainder of 2021.

"Vaccinations are making an impact in the downward trend of active COVID-19 cases, but we are not out of the woods just yet," said Dr. Mark Steffen, chief medical officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "The pandemic is still very real. With hospitalizations over the last month at the highest levels we have seen in 2021, we need to remain vigilant. Blue Cross is committed to doing our part to ensure that the spread of the virus can be contained and that our members receive the care they need."

The cost-share waiver applies to all members in fully insured commercial plans, which encompass thousands of small to large businesses throughout the state; Minnesotans who purchase Blue Cross coverage on their own; and seniors enrolled in Medicare. Self-insured employers have the flexibility to direct Blue Cross to administer the same change within their own health benefit plans.

In accordance with federal law, for the duration of the public health emergency, COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration will also continue to be covered at no cost. To learn more about how Blue Cross is working to address the immediate and long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.bluecrossmn.com/covid.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. We are on a mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people and communities we serve by reinventing both ourselves and the broader system. Our more than 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. As a proud nonprofit organization, we believe working to advance wellness for all Minnesotans is the greatest investment we can make. Our goal is nothing less than for everyone to be able to achieve their full health potential, regardless of race or other socially defined circumstances. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, which serves more than 107 million members across the U.S.



