Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Initiative Aims to Advance Food Justice, Supporting Community Leaders to Create More Equitable Food Systems

EAGAN, Minn., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) has awarded $325,000 in funding to four Black, Indigenous, East African, and multiracial led organizations as part of the Community Voice Funding Initiative. Community Voice Funding is designed to support Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) leaders and communities in creating equitable food systems and advancing food justice.

BIPOC voices have historically been marginalized or omitted when it comes to decision-making about food systems, public policy, or coalition building. This erasure perpetuates health inequities and limits opportunities for growth. Amplifying community voices and supporting greater participation and leadership in decision making on policies related to healthy food access is critical to advancing health equity and racial justice.

"Time and time again we have seen that communities most impacted by health inequities are the best equipped to lead work to overcome the systemic barriers faced in accessing healthy food," said Sarah Senseman, Director, Tobacco Settlement Operations & Community Funding at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "Health inequities are not simply a biproduct of individual choices. They are the result of systemic racism, historical trauma, and decades of inequality. By investing in community-led solutions we can create a healthier future," she added.

The following 4 organizations have been awarded Community Voice funding:

Appetite for Change – The Metro Food Justice Coalition

American Indian Community Housing Organization

Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization

The Cultural Wellness Center

About the Center for Prevention

The Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota delivers on Blue Cross' long-term commitment to improve the health of all Minnesotans by tackling the leading root causes of preventable disease: tobacco use, lack of physical activity and unhealthy eating. Funded through proceeds from Blue Cross' historic lawsuit against the tobacco industry, we collaborate with organizations statewide to increase health equity, transform communities and create a healthier state. Visit www.centerforpreventionmn.com for more information.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. We are on a mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people and communities we serve by reinventing both ourselves and the broader system. Our more than 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. As a proud nonprofit organization, we believe working to advance wellness for all Minnesotans is the greatest investment we can make. Our goal is nothing less than for everyone to be able to achieve their full health potential, regardless of race or other socially defined circumstances. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, which serves more than 107 million members across the U.S.

