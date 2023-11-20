Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Sponsoring Free Admission Day at Minnesota History Center, December 9

Artifacts from Blue Cross time capsules dating back more than 50 years will be on display

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) is concluding its 90th anniversary year by sponsoring free admission to the Minnesota History Center (History Center) in Saint Paul on Saturday, December 9. The event is open to the public and provides access to all History Center exhibits, including a dedicated temporary display of contents from two Blue Cross time capsules that had been concealed behind cornerstones at the company's Eagan headquarters for more than 50 years.

"For generations of Minnesotans, Blue Cross has been synonymous with dependable health coverage," said Dana Erickson, president and CEO at Blue Cross. "Through the Minnesota Historical Society's thoughtful approach to storytelling and preservation, Blue Cross is very excited for this special opportunity to show our appreciation to the community and share our story at the Minnesota History Center."

The original 1960s-era architectural drawings of Blue Cross' Main building in Eagan included two small spaces that were thought to house company time capsules, although no official documentation could be found. In the spring of 2023, two metal containers – each about the size of a shoe box – were excavated from behind the building's cornerstones. Inside the containers were numerous photographs, brochures and company documents. Blue Cross then contacted the Minnesota Historical Society, which aims to serve the people of Minnesota by creating a powerful engagement with history, to donate the materials.

"We are fortunate that Blue Cross employees had the forethought to save these documents decades ago," said Jennifer Pogatchnik, chief development officer at Minnesota Historical Society. "The Minnesota Historical Society is pleased to invite the public to learn about Blue Cross history – and all Minnesota History – through a free admission day December 9."

The Blue Cross Free Admission Day on Saturday, December 9 includes parking and access to all exhibits between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The History Center's featured exhibit is the Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz, notable Minnesotan and creator of the Peanuts comic strip. To learn more about the Minnesota History Center, visit https://www.mnhs.org/historycenter. To learn more about Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, visit https://www.bluecrossmn.com.

