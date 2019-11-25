Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and Prime Therapeutics Offer New Medicare Advantage Benefit: OTC Discount Card

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) and their pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) are launching an over-the-counter (OTC) discount card for Medicare Advantage members Jan. 1, 2020.

BCBSNE's Medicare Advantage members will receive a quarterly prepaid card by mail, redeemable for at least $25 per quarter. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved card will help purchase nearly 90,000 items like cold and allergy drugs, hearing aid batteries, oral care items and pain relievers. Once the balance has been spent for the quarter, the OTC card converts to a discount card.

"The OTC card benefit helps our Medicare Advantage members save on the supplementary costs of health items and other products that they may not have purchased after filling a prescription," said Tom Gilsdorf, Director of Medicare Advantage at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. "It can be a difference maker for a person on a fixed income."

As prescription drug costs continue to rise, people struggle to afford medicines. In fact, a recent study showed individuals who pay a large share of the cost for their diabetes medication were less likely to fill their prescription and continue to take it as directed. Yet, taking medication as directed and eating healthy foods has been proven to help stabilize diabetes, leading to fewer complications from the condition.

"It's gratifying for Prime to administer a program that provides members with access to discounted OTC drugs and health products," said Laura Terry, vice president of marketing, communications and product for Prime. "In partnership with BCBSNE, we're making it easier for members to save where and when they like. Ultimately, this program is about improving the overall health of members. And, use of OTC products may help reduce medical expenses like doctor visits, which in turn can drive down overall health care costs."

BCBSNE Medicare Advantage cardholders can scan products using a mobile app or visit an online portal to see participating retailers – including grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores – or order products for home delivery. Members can also track their past transactions and card balance.

BCBSNE is one of the first to offer the OTC program. Prime will expand the benefit to additional health plans in 2020.

To learn more about the OTC program visit Nebraskablue.com.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 28 million people. It is collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, Inc. has been serving Nebraskans for 80 years. BCBSNE is part of a mutual health insurance holding company structure committed to providing stability and security to Nebraska families and is leading the way in supporting patient-focused care. BCBSNE is the state's largest health insurance company, and the only one headquartered in Nebraska. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Contact:

Marcia Cady

Media Content Strategist

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

402.892.8242

Marcia.Cady@nebraskablue.com

Jenine Anderson

Public Relations Manager

Prime Therapeutics

612.777.5629

Jenine.Anderson@primetherapeutics.com

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

Related Links

https://www.primetherapeutics.com

