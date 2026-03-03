Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma Launches Unity(SM) Health Hub to Simplify Digital Health

TULSA, Okla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma today announced the Unity℠ Health Hub, powered by Solera Health, a unified digital platform that matches members to more than 20 curated digital health solutions in one easy-to-navigate experience.

Designed to help manage the significant number of digital health solutions available, the Unity platform delivers a high-performing virtual network with seamless contracting, streamlined administration, proactive member engagement, and clear performance insights.

"As we look to the future, it's important to us to not only meet the needs of our clients but to innovate tools that offer a simplified digital approach while also providing access to trusted tools and resources," said Stephania Grober, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma President. "Our new Unity Health Hub platform does just that by streamlining the employer experience, driving member engagement and improving overall health outcomes. It's a smarter, simpler way to connect employees with proven digital health solutions."

Integrated directly into Blue Access for Members™, the Unity Health Hub will link to customer service and condition management resources to provide members with a coordinated experience. Members can access the platform online and via mobile and are matched to clinically appropriate programs tailored to their goals—from managing chronic conditions to navigating pregnancy or improving overall wellness.

The Unity Health Hub will be available to BCBSOK members beginning January 1, 2027.

About BCBSOK

For 85 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma has been committed to meeting the health care financing needs of Oklahomans. As the state's oldest and largest private health insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma provides health care benefit plans for more than 850,000 Oklahomans. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

*Unity and all associated digital and in-person health programs and services are powered by Solera Health, Inc. Contracted by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to deliver a select collection of lifestyle programs, tools, and apps.

