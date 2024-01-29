Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas' 2024-2025 Blue Impact(SM) grant application now open for non-profits statewide

News provided by

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

29 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

Organizations focused on improving social determinants of health must complete first step by Feb. 9

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas 2024-2025 Blue ImpactSM grant application is open for Texas non-profits focused on improving social determinants of health (SDOH). These grants and other BCBSTX community investments directly target the social and economic factors that play a role in health and wellness.

Details about Blue ImpactSM grants and the link to apply are available at https://www.bcbstx.com/company-info/community-involvement/apply-for-funding.

"For decades, we have worked in close collaboration with local community organizations and partners, leveraging their knowledge, experience and talents on a local level to help support healthier communities," said Sheena Payne, director of BCBSTX community investments. "We continue to build on that model and refine how we can make a difference. It's estimated that more than 50% of poor health outcomes are driven by social determinants of health, and we continue to align our investments in areas where data shows we can make an impact."

In 2023, Blue ImpactSM grants replaced BCBSTX's Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grants to better reflect BCBSTX's advanced focus on supporting optimal health outcomes for more Texans. Grants are just one of the ways BCBSTX supports local communities ─ the company's community investments also include microgrants and sponsorships, as well as in-kind donations, employee volunteerism and disaster relief.

BCBSTX's community investments continue to align under five areas of focus to support the company's mission to expand access to care.

Focus areas include: 

Economic Opportunity and Stability: Addressing issues such as poverty, removing barriers to employment, providing good jobs and upskilling.

Nutrition: Supporting efforts to decrease hunger and increase access to nutritional food.

Neighborhood and Built Environment: Focusing on affordable, healthy housing, as well as access to transportation and physical activity.

Locally Defined Health Solutions: Addressing hyperlocal health and human service needs.

Optimal Health Outcomes: Helping close gaps in care, specifically around six priority areas: immunizations; diabetes care; cardiovascular care; behavioral health; early detection cancer screening; and maternal & infant health.

"With targeted grants, we're supporting innovative approaches in Texas to address the maternal and infant health crisis, as well as helping add community health workers in rural and isolated areas to bridge gaps where there are provider shortages," Payne said.

To learn about more ways BCBSTX makes a difference in the communities it serves, read the annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report published each year in early spring.

"As the state's largest provider of health benefits, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is deeply dedicated to contributing to the well-being of the communities where we live, work and play," said Jim Springfield, BCBSTX president.

To apply for a 2024-25 Blue Impact grant, Submit a 'Letter of Intent' before 5 p.m. Feb. 9. After review, organizations selected to apply will be notified about next steps.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 140,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 520 hospitals to serve more than 7 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

BCBSTX.com | Twitter.com/BCBSTX | Facebook.com/BlueCrossBlueShieldOfTexas | YouTube.com/BCBSTX | BCBSTX Community Highlights

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Also from this source

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Vitamin Angels aim to reach 10,000+ Texans with no-cost prenatal vitamins

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Vitamin Angels aim to reach 10,000+ Texans with no-cost prenatal vitamins

With a shared goal to improve outcomes for mothers and babies statewide, Vitamin Angels will join Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas' evolved...
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Broadens 2024 Medicare Plans

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Broadens 2024 Medicare Plans

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is enhancing its 2024 Medicare Advantage coverage in Texas, expanding its service area to reach 6.3...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.