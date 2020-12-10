Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Awards $1.8 Million in 2021 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® Grants

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on targeting the socio-economic and social determinants of health impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) announced today the awarding of $1.8 million in Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grants to 28 community-based organizations statewide.

The 2021 HKHF grantees were selected following an extensive evaluation process. And while the primary focus of the HKHF program has not changed, the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest associated with social justice initiatives in the United States reinforces BCBSTX's focus on health equity and its core purpose to stand with its members and the communities in sickness and health.

"This year's grant process was especially important given the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sheena Payne, BCBSTX's director of Community Investments. "So, we are happy to award these grants that will support and nurture meaningful and transformational projects across Texas. Strategically, it is also important that we continue to aid community-based organizations that are directly supporting children and families who have been impacted by the health, economic, and social implications of this pandemic."

Since its inception in 2011, the investment strategy of the HKHF program has been predicated on four key pillars - disease prevention and management, nutrition, physical activity and safe environments.

However, the 2021 HKHF grant cycle called for an emphasis on programs that create measurable results to address the current public health pandemic and social factors exacerbating health inequalities and social determinants of health such as lack of housing, food deserts, education and jobs and mental health.

Towards that goal, the 2021 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grantees are:

Nine years ago, the HKHF program started as a three-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least one million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of children and families in Texas. The HKHF program has impacted the lives of millions of Texas children and families through the more than $14 million in grants awarded by BCBSTX to community organizations statewide.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

