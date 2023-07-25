Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas awards nearly $3 million in 2023-2024 Blue Impact℠ grants

Funding will support programs addressing health care access, economic opportunity and social determinants of health across Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) announced today $2.93 million in Blue Impact℠ grants to 101 community-based organizations statewide that focus on health care access and target impacts of socio-economic and social determinants of health.

The 2023-2024 grantees were selected following an extensive evaluation process. The Blue Impact grant program replaces Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) grants and better reflects BCBSTX's enhanced focus to support optimal health outcomes for all Texans.

The primary focus of the Blue Impact program is predicated on five key pillars – economic opportunity and stability, nutrition, neighborhood and built environment, locally-defined health solutions and optimal health outcomes. These reinforce BCBSTX's focus on health equity and its core purpose to stand with its members and the communities, in sickness and health.

"For decades, we have worked in close collaboration with local community organizations and partners, leveraging their knowledge, experience and talents on a local level to help support healthier communities," said Sheena Payne, director of BCBSTX community investments. "We're committed to sustainable solutions with community partners to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most and to lay the groundwork for economic empowerment."

The 2023-2024 Blue Impact grantees are:

The Blue Impact program was launched more than a decade ago as a 3-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least 1 million children through community investments. The program was extended in BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of children and families in Texas. The program has touched the lives of millions of Texas children and families through the more than $23 million in grants awarded by BCBSTX to community organizations statewide.

These grants join multiple ways BCBSTX supports local communities — the company's community investments also include microgrants and sponsorships, as well as in-kind donations, employee volunteerism and disaster relief.

