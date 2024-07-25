Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Awards Nearly $3M in Community Grants

Funding will support 100+ programs focused on improving the health of Texans

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas awarded $2.9 million in Blue Impact℠ grants to 101 community-based organizations statewide that focus on improving access to care and address social factors that impact health.

The 2024-2025 grantees were selected following an extensive evaluation process. The Blue Impact grant program is part of BCBSTX's efforts to support optimal health outcomes for all Texans.

"At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, we believe in the power of collaborative action to drive long term meaningful change," said Jim Springfield, BCBSTX president. "We're proud to partner with Blue Impact grant recipients across the state to leverage their knowledge, experience, and talents on the local level to help create healthier communities."

BCBSTX's grant program is focused on five key pillars -- economic opportunity and stability, nutrition, neighborhood and built environment, locally defined health solutions and optimal health outcomes.

Learn more about the Blue Impact grant program and the 2024-2025 grantees here.

BCBSTX has awarded more than $25 million in grants to community organizations statewide since 2011, touching the lives of millions of Texas children and families.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and more than 550 hospitals to serve nearly 8 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas