Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Broadens 2024 Medicare Plans

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is enhancing its 2024 Medicare Advantage coverage in Texas, expanding its service area to reach 6.3 million Medicare-eligible Texans in 227 of 254 counties during the annual enrollment period that ends Dec. 7. The BCBSTX Medicare Advantage network expansion includes 80 additional counties.

The BCBSTX plans will offer significant benefits including reduced costs, broader network access, improved drug affordability and comprehensive supplementary benefits like dental, vision and hearing. With greater flexibility and a wider range of options, BCBSTX's service area expansion will reach 6.3 million Medicare-eligible Texans in 225 of 254 counties next year.

The plan enhancements provide access to nearly 30,000 primary care providers,148,000 specialists and 4,600 hospitals and care facilities. They also include access to one of Texas' largest dental networks, with more than 85,100 providers.

"Our product portfolio offers an increased range of affordable options and new opportunities to get even more from Medicare," said Dr. Mark Chassay, Chief Medical Officer at BCBSTX. "During this Annual Enrollment Period, our primary commitment is to provide customized coverage that suits each member's unique needs."

Among the new plan features:

Medicare Advantage and/or Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans: Streamlined plan consolidations and name changes offer simplicity and efficiency. Features include 11 PPO plans, nine HMO plans and one HMO D-SNP plan.





Amazon Pharmacy added as a preferred mail-order pharmacy for all Medicare Advantage plans.





FarmboxRx (nutrition): Monthly produce boxes and educational resources are available for Dual Eligible Special Needs and Low-Income Subsidy members in a Medicare Advantage plan.





Hearing benefits: Enhanced with a shift from annual allowances to copay structures. PPO plans align with HMO plans, providing an annual hearing aid copay of $699 or $999 .





or . Dual eligible special needs plans (D-SNP): Expanding coverage to 216 new counties, including HMO D-SNP options in 102 new counties in 2024.





Optional supplemental benefits: Streamlined into two packages: 1) vision and preventive dental, basic restorative 2) major restorative services.





Health and wellness benefits: Features encompass telehealth services, SilverSneakers® Fitness Program, transportation, meal benefits, and a flexible spend card for dental, vision, and hearing services.

The BCBSTX 2024 Medicare product portfolio also offers shoppers an increased range of affordable options and new opportunities to get even more from Medicare. For instance:

Most plans will offer 24/7 access to nurses and virtual primary care visits.

Additional features may include a travel benefit, the BlueCard ® program.

program. This enables members to obtain health care services with participating providers and independent BCBS plans nationwide and in more than 200 countries and territories*.

With the Prescription Drug Plan (Part D) options, BCBSTX offers the convenience of nationwide coverage at thousands of pharmacies and mail-order choices, helping members save on prescription drug copays when using a Preferred Pharmacy.

Dr. Mark Chassay said BCBSTX can assist Texans in selecting a plan that efficiently manages health care costs and simplifies their journey through the health care system. BCBSTX's vast network of providers, includes doctors, hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities, ensuring member access to covered services.

For more information and a complete list of the 2024 BCBSTX Medicare plan features, visit www.getbluetx.com/medicare.

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan annual enrollment period for 2024 ends December 7. For additional information, visit medicare.gov.

