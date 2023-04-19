Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas launches MyBlueRxTX mobile pharmacy benefit app

BCBSTX members now can easily manage their pharmacy benefits

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) today announced the launch of MyBlueRxTX, a mobile pharmacy benefit app that delivers a personalized pharmacy benefits experience to members through an integrated digital platform.

MyBlueRxTX combines the information members need to manage prescription drugs and out-of-pocket costs for themselves and their dependents. This free app puts the pharmacy benefit at members' fingertips and helps them make informed decisions about their health.

With MyBlueRxTX, BCBSTX members with employer coverage that includes pharmacy benefits through Prime Therapeutics can:

Find available lower-cost drug options

Compare drug costs at different pharmacies

Manage prescription drug care for their dependents

Get reminders when it's time to refill a prescription

Access information about prescription drugs, including medication details, claims history, coverage, clinical review approvals and refills

Search for and contact in-network pharmacies

"As a customer-owned health insurance industry leader in Texas for more than 90 years, MyBlueRxTX is another innovative way we provide BCBSTX members access to information so they can make informed decisions," said Mark Chassay, BCBSTX chief medical officer. "Pharmacy benefits are a crucial part of health care, and we're proud to equip members with this app so they can choose how to spend their healthcare dollars."

"Knowing when to get a drug refill and track medication approvals is key for our health and well-being," said Jill Firch, divisional senior vice president of pharmacy for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. "We know that our members need a simple, handy tool that does all of this, and that tool is MyBlueRxTX."

Members can download MyBlueRxTX from the Apple Store or Google Play. If a member already uses the BCBSTX mobile app or has a Blue Access for Memberssm (BAMsm) account, they can use the same login for MyBlueRxTX. Members can also create a new account using the number on their member ID card.

