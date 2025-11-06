BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS ANNOUNCES 2026 HEALTH JUSTICE PARTNERSHIP AND GRANT RECIPIENTS

State's leading health plan commits over $1 million to help support not-for-profits addressing food insecurity and access

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today announced the distribution of grants to five not-for-profit organizations as part of our Health Justice Partnership and Grant Program.

How it works: This program is part of Blue Cross' broader focus on health equity. It cycles annually to address issues that can impact overall health, including environmental, food and racial inequities. For 2026, Blue Cross will award two-year grants to not-for-profits focused on food insecurity and access.

Each partner will receive $100,000 in funding and $50,000 in pro-bono support over 2026 and 2027.

The 2026 grant recipients are:

Boston Area Gleaners : Increases access to fresh food while reducing food waste across Eastern Massachusetts.





Increases access to fresh food while reducing food waste across Eastern Massachusetts. Damien's Food Pantry : Distributes food to meet the cultural and nutritional needs of over 1,200 households across Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties.





: Distributes food to meet the cultural and nutritional needs of over 1,200 households across Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties. Root : Helps young adults across the North Shore create a pathway to independence through foodservice training and employment.





Helps young adults across the North Shore create a pathway to independence through foodservice training and employment. Southeastern Massachusetts Agricultural Partnership (SEMAP) : Provides technical assistance to more than 150 farmers and advocates for state policies and programs to support local agriculture.





Provides technical assistance to more than 150 farmers and advocates for state policies and programs to support local agriculture. Union Capital : Builds stronger community networks while addressing issues of food access across Boston and Springfield.

What they're saying: "Blue Cross is deeply committed to supporting Massachusetts families facing food insecurity," said Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross' vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. "No one should go hungry, and we're partnering with local nonprofits to help ensure vulnerable households can still access the nutritious food they need."

This year, Blue Cross has taken a number of steps to support food justice and access across the state:

Created $150,000 in Targeted Support grants and $50,000 Public Affairs grants to food access not-for-profits supporting key communities.

Continued long-term partnership and $50,000 contribution to Project 351 working with youth to address social isolation and food insecurity.

Supplied solar-generated energy credits valued at $65,000 from National Grid to food banks across the Southcoast region.

Go deeper: Read more about our health justice work here.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts