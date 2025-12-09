BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Walsh has been elected to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") board of directors.

Why it matters: Walsh will bring insightful experience as a hospital executive, and more recently as the secretary of Health and Human Services for the Healey administration to the Blue Cross board, where she serves on the finance and business performance and health care quality and affordability committees.

KATE WALSH ELECTED TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Before leading the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Walsh served as CEO of Boston Medical Center for 13 years. She oversaw all aspects of the system, which includes a 514-bed academic medical center that is the primary teaching affiliate of Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine; the WellSense Health Plan, a Medicaid Managed Care Organization; and Boston HealthNet. Her previous leadership roles include executive vice president and COO of Brigham and Women's Hospital, COO for the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, and senior vice president of Massachusetts General Hospital.

What they're saying:

Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' CEO and president: "Deep partnerships with our physician and hospital partners are essential as we aim to deliver access to affordable, quality care. Kate's experience as a hospital CEO gives her expertise that will help inform our approach. Equally important, she lives our core values, including a longstanding commitment to community health."

Corey Thomas, Blue Cross' board chair: "Kate's 40 years as a health care leader in state government and at some of the state's most recognized hospitals will provide invaluable perspective to the board and our company as we navigate one of the most challenging environments in our history."

Kate Walsh: "Blue Cross is a recognized leader in health care – both here in Massachusetts and nationally. I'm honored to join its Board of Directors and excited to bring my experience to help guide the company's strategy in this rapidly changing health care landscape."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

