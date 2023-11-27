BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS FOR 2024

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) today announced a suite of innovative new medical, pharmacy, dental and vision offerings that support the health plan's commitment to provide quality, affordable and equitable health care.

"Our employer customers and members are looking for affordable health plan options that allow them and their loved ones to access high-quality care in a way that's convenient for them," said Blue Cross Chief Commercial Officer Dave Corkum. "Customers can tailor our new medical and pharmacy benefits to their employee populations to do just that."

Blue Cross announced the following new offerings:

Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) Plans: Blue Cross is offering new EPO plan options for fully insured customers and now will offer these plans to student groups. The health plan will be the first in the market to offer an EPO plan to Massachusetts individuals and small groups. With an EPO plan, members are covered for services when they see in-network providers. Blue Cross' EPO plans provide members with access to its extensive national network, with more than 1 million physicians and 6,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, without requiring them to designate a primary care provider or obtain a referral for specialist visits.



All offerings are available to customers Jan. 1, 2024, on anniversary, unless noted otherwise. Program availability and costs vary based on multiple factors, including employer size, funding arrangement and plan design.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

