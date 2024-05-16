Company invested $14.7 million dollars in financial, volunteer, and in-kind support to MA-based not-for-profits in 2023

BOSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, named Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) an honoree of the Civic 50. Additionally, for the first time ever, Points of Light is recognizing Blue Cross as the national Healthcare Sector Leader.

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 50 MOST COMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANIES IN THE UNITED STATES

For more than a decade, The Civic 50 has served as the national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies, and systems and impact measurement.

"As a community-focused, not-for-profit health plan, we're committed to helping build healthier and more equitable communities," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "We strive to use our company resources, values and expertise to advance health justice and are proud to be recognized by Points of Light for our industry leadership to support the work of our not-for-profit partners."

Blue Cross is committed to being a good corporate citizen and leader in health equity. In 2023, the company provided $14.7 million dollars in funding and pro-bono support to local not-for-profits focused on issues addressing food, environmental and racial justice. Eighty-eight percent of Blue Cross employees participated in company volunteer programs, contributing over 22,000 hours of service to support the health of Massachusetts communities.

"Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Blue Cross demonstrates how to maximize the full range of their assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work. We're thrilled to uplift and celebrate them as an honoree of The Civic 50 2024."

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

To view the Points of Light's full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2024 honorees, visit www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably, and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts