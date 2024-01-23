BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF RISK AND AUDIT OFFICER

"Dawn is an accomplished lawyer who has developed a deep and broad understanding of all aspects of our business," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "The experience and the insights she's developed since joining Blue Cross make her a perfect fit for this role."

Perry, who has been with Blue Cross for four years, previously served as the health plan's vice president and deputy general counsel in its law department. She serves on the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy and board of Bridgewater State University's Ricciardi College of Business. She holds a law degree from Suffolk University School of Law and a master's degree from Sawyer Business School – Suffolk University School of Business.

"Being part of Blue Cross' mission and executing on our strategic priorities is deeply rewarding and exciting," said Perry. "The knowledge and commitment of the leadership team is unmatched, and I'm thrilled to continue working with such a dynamic group."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts