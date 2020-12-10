Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts awarded AIM's 2020 Sustainability Award

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its sustainability work and holistic approach to health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) has been awarded the 2020 Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) Sustainability Award.

AIM is a community of more than 3,400 employers who share the common mission to create a better, more prosperous Commonwealth. This year, their Sustainability Roundtable selected five Massachusetts companies that demonstrate excellence in environmental stewardship, promotion of social well-being and contributions to economic prosperity, including Blue Cross, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, FirstLight Power, Kadant Inc. and the R.H. White Companies.

"At Blue Cross, we believe environmental health is essential to personal health and the health of our communities," said Monica Nakielski, Blue Cross' director of sustainability and environmental health. "We are proud to receive this award in recognition of our continued efforts to improve the environmental sustainability of our offices and communities to benefit the health of our associates, members and neighbors."

Blue Cross' business practices are guided by a commitment to responsible stewardship of the environment. Its operating, purchasing, investment decisions and support of employer accounts and members are designed to have a positive environmental impact, especially in diverse and underserved local communities. Since 2010, the company has reduced its greenhouse emissions by 34%, paper use by 63%, waste sent to landfills by 40% and since 2015 reduced water use by 16%.

In the community, Blue Cross is committed to clean power and air. It is the major purchaser of solar arrays in Hopedale and Mendon, and supports East Boston Air Partners' work to develop a model for community involvement that promotes clean air and reduces ultrafine particles linked to increased rates of asthma, cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in communities near airports and busy roadways. The company also sponsors BlueBikes, a sustainable transportation alternative to support healthy and active lifestyles and reduce noise and air pollution across 10 municipalities in Metro Boston.

