BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS PUBLISHES INAUGURAL IMPACT REPORT

BOSTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today released its first impact report, detailing how the company is pursuing its mission—to show up for everyone like they're the only one—through its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

An evolution of Blue Cross' prior corporate citizenship report, the new report outlines the many ways the company is positively impacting its employees, members, employer customers, the broader community, and the environment.

"Businesses can be more than organizations that offer goods and services – they can use their operations to be agents of change and forces for good in the myriad ways they touch the people and communities they serve," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "This report celebrates our impact, alongside the work of our community partners, while underscoring our commitment to transparency and accountability."

"By telling our story in a new way, we reaffirm our commitment to lead as a responsible business, best-in-class corporate citizen and employer of choice," said Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross' vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. "We're excited to showcase our work to drive positive change in Massachusetts."

Highlights from 2023 include:

Members and employer customers

Promoted health care affordability by collaborating with clinical partners in the Blue Cross network to ensure payments are based on clear accountability for quality, efficiency and equity.

Engaged nearly every health care organization in Massachusetts in some form of Blue Cross' health equity work, and by year-end had signed five systems (serving nearly 500,000 Blue Cross members) to its pay-for-equity contracts.

Community

Contributed (along with its foundation) $14.7 million in financial, volunteer and in-kind support to more than 460 not-for-profits, including organizations advocating for health justice and systemic solutions to health inequities.

in financial, volunteer and in-kind support to more than 460 not-for-profits, including organizations advocating for health justice and systemic solutions to health inequities. Recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S., according to Points of Light, earning the top spot in the national health care sector.

Employees

Named one of America's best employers by Forbes , a reflection of its community-focused culture and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

, a reflection of its community-focused culture and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Engaged a record-high 88% of employees in volunteering 22,000 hours to support the company's community partners.

Environment

Made strides to reduce the company's environmental footprint by cutting carbon emissions by 6% between 2022 and 2023.

