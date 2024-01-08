BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS BRINGS FREE ICE SKATING TO THE OVAL ICE SKATING RINK IN WORCESTER

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

08 Jan, 2024

Downtown rink to host five open skating dates in 2024 courtesy of state's largest health plan

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Massachusetts skaters will have the opportunity to skate for free at The Oval Ice Skating Rink in Downtown Worcester on five occasions in January and February, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross").

Blue Cross, the presenting sponsor of the 12,000-square-foot rink located at 455 Main Street, announced that free-skating days will take place on:

  • Monday, January 15 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Friday, January 26 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 27 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 28 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, February 16 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Complimentary skate rentals will also be available for children 12 and under. As the second year of the sponsorship, the events underscore Blue Cross' commitment to the health and wellness of the greater Worcester community by encouraging outdoor activity that supports physical and mental well-being.

The Oval Ice Skating Rink, which reopened in December, has welcomed more than 72,000 skaters since 2012. It offers skate rentals, concessions, and a limited number of free parking spaces (on a first-come, first-served basis) in the garage under City Hall.

"We're honored to offer these complimentary events at this exceptional community space, creating lasting memories for numerous families as part of our partnership with The Oval Ice Skating Rink," said Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross Vice President of Corporate Citizenship & Public Affairs. "These five days serve as an added motivation for everyone to embrace the outdoors, and enjoy healthy lifestyles."

Recognized as a highly effective form of exercise, ice skating engages nearly every muscle group in the body, promotes joint flexibility, and supports cardiovascular health. It also helps with improved balance, coordination, and weight management, while contributing to improved mental health and overall well-being. According to a 2021 Harvard Medical School study, a mere 30 minutes of ice skating can burn between 210-294 calories, making it one of the most beneficial winter activities for fitness.

"We're thankful for the support provided by Blue Cross, including these free-skating events, which significantly contribute to the sense of community that The Oval Ice Skating Rink promotes," said John LaHair, Director of Marketing, for the DCU Center which also manages The Oval Ice Skating Rink. "They have become a true highlight of the winter season in Worcester and we are looking forward to welcoming guests for a day of enjoyment in the outdoors."

For more information, including weather-related closings, please visit the The Oval Ice Skating Rink's  Facebook and Instagram pages or call the Cornerstone Bank Oval Hotline at (508) 929-0777.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

