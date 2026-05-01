Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Celebrates National Bike Month with Free $20 Bluebikes Credits

State's largest health plan to offer Bluebikes credit to encourage more people to experience the physical and mental health benefits of biking this May

BOSTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Bike Month and National Mental Health Awareness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross"), the title sponsor of Greater Boston's municipally owned bike-sharing system, Bluebikes, will offer a free credit of $20 while supplies last. Fully funded by Blue Cross, the offer reflects the health plan's commitment to increasing access to biking's physical and mental health benefits and supporting healthier, more connected communities through sustainable transportation.

How it works: Beginning May 1, individuals can redeem the free $20 credit by entering code BCBSBIKEMONTH26 in the "Rewards" section of the Bluebikes App, while supplies last.

The credit can be used for both pedal and ebike trips across Bluebikes' 600 stations in 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown.





can be used for both pedal and ebike trips across Bluebikes' 600 stations in 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Once redeemed , the credit will be added to the rider's Bluebikes account and will remain valid for one year.





, the credit will be added to the rider's Bluebikes account and will remain valid for one year. Riders are also encouraged to share how biking on Bluebikes supports their wellness journeys using #WhyIBikeBlue on social media.

Biking's benefits: Outdoor physical activity like biking has been shown to reduce the risk of chronic conditions, like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, according to the National Library of Medicine. Biking is also linked to lower stress levels, reduced anxiety, and a lower level of depression, according to Healthline.

What they're saying: "We're proud to offer this Bluebikes credit during National Bike Month and Mental Health Awareness Month to help more people experience the benefits and impact of biking," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "A simple ride can support both physical and mental well-being, while helping people feel more connected to their communities. We're continually inspired by riders' stories and hope this initiative encourages even more people to get out and ride."

By the numbers: Since becoming title sponsor in 2018, Blue Cross has provided thousands of free and discounted rides to promote healthier lifestyles and access to biking, contributing to more than 22 million rides overall.

Operated by Lyft, Bluebikes is municipally owned by 13 cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts and jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Somerville, and the Town of Brookline.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 600 stations and 5,500 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 25 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts