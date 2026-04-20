Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to Provide Free Bluebikes Credits for Earth Week

State's largest health plan to provide $15 Bluebikes credits and donate $1 per ride to the Environmental League of Massachusetts to support cleaner, healthier communities

BOSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross"), the title sponsor of Greater Boston's municipally owned bike-share program, Bluebikes, will offer a free $15 credit for use throughout the Metro Boston system to encourage residents to opt for active, sustainable transportation during Earth Week (April 18–26). To further extend the initiative's impact, Blue Cross will donate $1 per ride—up to $10,000— to the Environmental League of Massachusetts, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the health of our environment and of future generations. This effort is fully funded by Blue Cross, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and community well-being.

How it works: Beginning April 20, individuals can redeem the free $15 Bluebikes credit by entering code BCBSEARTHWEEK26 in the "Rewards" sections of the Bluebikes App, while supplies last.

The credit applies to both pedal and ebike trips across Bluebikes' 500 stations in 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown.





applies to both pedal and ebike trips across Bluebikes' 500 stations in 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Once redeemed , the credit will be added to the rider's Bluebikes account and will remain valid through one year of redemption.





, the credit will be added to the rider's Bluebikes account and will remain valid through one year of redemption. Riders are also encouraged to share their wellness journeys using #WhyIBikeBlue on social media to inspire others throughout the month.

What they're saying: "At Blue Cross, we're dedicated to fostering healthier communities, which includes advancing sustainable and accessible transportation options," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "Through free Bluebikes credits and support for the Environmental League of Massachusetts, we're helping more people opt for eco-friendly ways to travel while also supporting local environmental initiatives."

"We appreciate Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts' efforts to promote sustainable transportation while supporting environmental advocacy across the state," said David Melly, Senior Policy Director at the Environmental League of Massachusetts. "Choosing fossil fuel-free options like biking improves air quality and public health, reduces congestion, and drives down carbon emissions. We encourage people to take advantage of Blue Cross' free credit offer and help move Massachusetts toward a greener future."

Biking's benefits: Biking instead of driving can significantly reduce carbon emissions. According to a study from the Institute of Future Food Systems, biking produces ~2-3x fewer emissions per distance traveled than driving.

By the numbers: Since becoming title sponsor in 2018, Blue Cross has provided thousands of free and discounted rides to promote healthier lifestyles and access to biking, contributing to more than 22 million rides overall.

Operated by Lyft, Bluebikes is municipally owned by 13 cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts and jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Somerville, and the Town of Brookline.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 500 stations and 5,300 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 25 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts