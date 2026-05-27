Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Celebrates Pride Month with Return of Proud Bikes to Bluebikes System

State's largest health plan will donate $1 per ride taken on a Proud Bike to LGBTQIA+ health care through Fenway Health

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross"), the title sponsor of Bluebikes, is bringing back its fleet of rainbow-wrapped "Proud Bikes" to support LGBTQIA+ health care across Greater Boston. A total of 100 Pride-themed bikes will be available throughout the Bluebikes system for the month of June.

How it works: The Pride-themed bikes, including 50 classic bikes and 50 ebikes—will be available across the Bluebikes system from June 1–30.

The Pride-themed bikes, including 50 classic bikes and 50 ebikes—will be available across the Bluebikes system from June 1–30. For every ride taken on a "Proud Bike" from June 1 – 30, Blue Cross will donate $1 to Fenway Health, a longtime partner and leading provider of affirming health care and services for the LGBTQIA+ community, up to $10,000.

Once that threshold is met, Bluebikes operator Lyft will match the initiative with an additional $1 per "Proud Bike" ride, up to $10,000.

What they're saying: "We're excited to mark Pride Month with the return of 'Proud Bikes,'" said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "As the state's largest private health plan, we're committed to supporting the diverse communities we serve. This initiative is one way we're continuing to advance health equity, and we're honored to once again partner with Fenway Health to help broaden access to inclusive, affirming care."

"We appreciate the continued, meaningful efforts Blue Cross is making to support the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community," said Dana Lyford, Director of Development at Fenway Health. "This initiative will once again help fund our essential care, education, and advocacy work. We're grateful for our ongoing partnership with Blue Cross and encourage everyone to take a ride on a Pride-themed Bluebike during Pride Month."

"Our collaboration with Blue Cross for Pride Month is a powerful way to continue raising awareness of health care disparities facing the LGBTQIA+ community," said Dom Tribone, Head of LUS Market Operations. "We are proud to once again support Fenway Health, an organization providing critical care and services, and to contribute to their vital mission through the Proud Bikes initiative."

By the numbers: Since becoming title sponsor in 2018, Blue Cross has provided thousands of free and discounted rides to promote healthier lifestyles and access to biking, contributing to more than 22 million rides overall. To learn more or find a "Proud Bike" near you, visit bluebikes.com.

Operated by Lyft, Bluebikes is municipally owned by 13 cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts and jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Somerville, and the Town of Brookline.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 600 stations and 5,500 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 25 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Fenway Health

Rooted in the LGBTQIA+ community and racial justice, Fenway Health provides and advocates for compassionate, equitable healthcare, research, and education. Since 1971, we have been empowering people from all walks of life to live, love, and thrive freely. The Fenway Institute at Fenway Health is an interdisciplinary center for research, training, education and policy development focusing on national and international health issues.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts