Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts earns 'excellent' rating

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) once again has been named one of the top health plans in the country, according to the nation's authority on health plan quality.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded Blue Cross' Commercial HMO/POS plan and Commercial PPO plan 4.5 out of 5,(1) putting the not-for-profit health plan in the top 10 percent of commercial health plans in the country for clinical quality and member experience.

"Maintaining our position as one of the highest-quality health plans in the country again this year demonstrates our commitment to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience," said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts President & CEO Andrew Dreyfus. "We achieved these outstanding results yet again because of the hard work of our employees and their commitment to our members."

Each year NCQA rates approximately 1,400 health plans for their:

Effectiveness of wellness and prevention efforts, including immunizations and cancer screenings

Successful management of chronic illness

Access to high-quality primary and specialty care

Excellence in member experience

Blue Cross also earned an "Excellent" accreditation rating from NCQA.

