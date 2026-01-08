BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS BRINGS FREE SKATING DAYS BACK TO THE OVAL ICE SKATING RINK IN WORCESTER

Five open skating dates in January 2026 invite community to move, connect and enjoy downtown, courtesy of state's largest health plan

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Massachusetts residents and visitors can skate for free at The Oval Ice Skating Rink in Downtown Worcester on five occasions in January, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross").

How it works: As the presenting sponsor of the rink located behind City Hall at 455 Main Street in Worcester, Blue Cross is offering complimentary skating on the following dates:

Friday, January 9, 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, January 19, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, January 23, 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 24, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 25, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Children aged 12 and under can also enjoy complimentary skate rentals, making these events accessible for families across the region.

What they're saying: "For the fourth consecutive year, we're proud to partner with The Oval Ice Skating Rink to offer free skating events that bring families together and make it easier for people to stay active and connected during the winter months," said Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross Vice President of Corporate Citizenship & Public Affairs. "These events reflect our ongoing commitment to the Worcester Community and to creating welcoming, inclusive experiences that support both physical and mental well-being."

"We appreciate Blue Cross' ongoing support in making the Oval a welcoming destination for downtown Worcester each winter," said John LaHair, Director of Marketing for the DCU Center which also manages The Oval Ice Skating Rink. "These free skating days help strengthen the sense of community the rink fosters and have become the highlight of the season. We're excited to invite everyone back to the rink."

By the numbers: The 12,000-square-foot Oval Ice Skating Rink has welcomed more than 90,000 skaters since 2012; it offers skate rentals, and concessions.

Why it matters: By sponsoring these free skating days, Blue Cross continues to invest in community health by encouraging outdoor winter activities that promote movement, balance, and overall wellness. Ice skating offers a full-body workout that supports cardiovascular health, coordination, and joint flexibility, while also providing mental health benefits through outdoor activity and social connection.

For more information, including weather-related closings, please visit The Oval Ice Skating Rink's Facebook and Instagram pages or call the Oval Ice Skating Rink Weather Hotline sponsored by Cornerstone Bank at (508) 929-0777.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts