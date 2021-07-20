Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Earns Highest Score on Disability Equality Index

"We're proud to again be named to the DEI's list of best places to work for disability inclusion," said Stephanie Browne, vice president of talent acquisition and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Blue Cross. "We remain committed to ensuring equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities and to fostering a workplace where associates of all abilities feel included, respected and supported."

Blue Cross was scored across several categories that evaluated efforts related to disability inclusion. The company received top marks in the following:

Culture & Leadership for the company's disability-focused employee resource group and defined corporate goal of advancing corporate culture through a diversity and inclusion lens

for the company's disability-focused employee resource group and defined corporate goal of advancing corporate culture through a diversity and inclusion lens Enterprise-wide Access for accessible buildings with features like automatic doors, automatic faucets in kitchens and bathrooms and adjustable desks; a centralized support center with trained staff and defined processes in place to handle support for employees and external customers, including requests for accessible formats; and emergency preparedness policies and procedures with specialized assistance for people with disabilities.

for accessible buildings with features like automatic doors, automatic faucets in kitchens and bathrooms and adjustable desks; a centralized support center with trained staff and defined processes in place to handle support for employees and external customers, including requests for accessible formats; and emergency preparedness policies and procedures with specialized assistance for people with disabilities. Employment Practices for recruitment practices like partnerships with disability-focused government and non-government organizations; a presence at various disability conferences; flexible work arrangements; and inclusive benefits such as short- and long-term disability insurance, hearing and vision care coverage, paid caregiver leave, an employee assistance program and a wellness benefits program

for recruitment practices like partnerships with disability-focused government and non-government organizations; a presence at various disability conferences; flexible work arrangements; and inclusive benefits such as short- and long-term disability insurance, hearing and vision care coverage, paid caregiver leave, an employee assistance program and a wellness benefits program Community Support for financial, pro bono, and in-kind support for organizations that directly and indirectly serve disabled populations; participation in the Massachusetts Attorney General's Disability Rights Advisory Committee; and making Braille ID cards available for members.

for financial, pro bono, and in-kind support for organizations that directly and indirectly serve disabled populations; participation in the Attorney General's Disability Rights Advisory Committee; and making Braille ID cards available for members. Supplier Diversity for the company's commitment to a supplier diversity program requiring suppliers to provide proof of certification from various organizations that ensure race, ethnic, gender and ability diversity.

"We're proud to be a leader in creating a safe, respectful, and accessible company," said Laura Stout, president of Blue Cross' Empowering Abilities employee resource group. "Made possible by the unwavering support of the senior leadership team and tireless efforts of our Empowering Abilities members, we've been able to drive disabilities awareness, ensure safe and accessible environments, and more."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About the Disability Equality Index (DEI)

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

