BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EMPLOYEES VOLUNTEER TO SUPPORT 57 NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ON 13TH ANNUAL SERVICE DAY

Since Service Day's inception, the total value of the company's financial and volunteer support to local not-for-profits has exceeded $11 million

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nearly 3,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") employees will be volunteering at service projects to support 57 not-for-profit organizations that reflect Blue Cross' commitment to supporting healthy, equitable and sustainable communities as part of the company's 13th annual Service Day. 

Launched in 2011, Service Day is designed to connect employee volunteers to organizations for a day of service projects that reflect the company's commitment to addressing health justice in Massachusetts. This year, 1,500 employees will be volunteering at community partner sites throughout Massachusetts, while 650 will be participating in projects at Blue Cross' Hingham office and another 800 volunteering virtually.

"We're excited to partner with not-for-profits that are doing such meaningful work across Massachusetts," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "There's no other day of the year that expresses Blue Cross' values quite like Service Day. I'm excited to be joining our associates and volunteering this year."

Many of this year's Service Day projects focus on health justice in communities, including food justice, environmental justice, and racial justice. Blue Cross is partnering with not-for-profits such as Jewish Family Services MetroWest, GreenRoots, and Boys and Girls Club of Boston, as well as Dignity Matters and Cradles to Crayons to support environmental and community initiatives. Blue Cross volunteers who work outside the state remain actively involved in Service Day, taking part in several virtual projects for Annie's Kindness Blankets, Happy Hope Foundation, and Letters Against Isolation, among others.

Since Service Day's inception, the total value of the company's financial and volunteer support to local not-for-profits has exceeded $11 million. Blue Cross also supports each not-for-profit by providing a grant to cover the costs of each project, in addition to sending its employee volunteers. Blue Cross provides a minimum contribution of $2,500 for each not-for-profit Service Day partner.

For more information on Blue Cross' annual Service Day and the company's commitment to health justice, visit its Corporate Citizenship website.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts: 
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality.

SERVICE DAY 2023 PROJECTS

NOT-FOR-PROFIT PARTNER

LOCATION

DESCRIPTION

Applause Academy

Taunton

Organize costumes and materials for youth community theater program

Balanced Learning Center

Fall River

Renovate expressive arts therapy room and fill backpacks with basic items for unhoused LGBTQUIA youth

Birthday Wishes

Natick

Create birthday celebration kits for unhoused children and youth

Boston Harbor Now

Boston Harbor Islands   

Maintain trails and landscape at Peddocks Island

Boston Home

Boston

Facilitate an adaptive arts and recreation day for residents

Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston

Roxbury

Clean and refresh the Yawkey Club

Cape Cod YMCA

Sandwich

Conduct basic repairs at Camp Lyndon site

Carepacks

Weymouth

Pack personal care kits and write letters of encouragement to active military members

Catholic Charities (Sunset Point Camp)

Hull

Perform general upkeep and landscaping of Sunset Point Camp

Waltham Fields Community Farm

Waltham

Maintain and harvest a community garden

Community Servings

Jamaica Plain

Prepare medically tailored meals for home delivery

Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory

Newton

Sort and pack donated children's clothing

Crossroads

Duxbury

Prepare camp for seasonal closure

Dream Day on Cape Cod

Brewster

Prepare camp for seasonal closure

The Esplanade

Boston

Landscape and maintenance around the Charles River

Good Sports

Braintree

Organize sports equipment to be donated to low-income youth

GreenRoots

Chelsea

Plant trees and help "green" the environment

Happy Hope Foundation

Pocasset

Decorate and pack Happy Hope kits for hospitalized or chronically ill children and their families

Holly Hill Farm

Cohasset

Harvest produce for food pantry donation and perform garden maintenance

Hope Floats Healing and Wellness Center

Kingston

Perform outdoor and indoor maintenance projects at a center for families experiencing loss

Hull Lifesaving Museum

Hull

Clean and conduct basic repairs on boathouse and boats

Integrated Center for Group Medical Visits

Lawrence

Construct indoor urban garden and make behavioral health art kits

Jewish Family Services Metrowest

Framingham

Distribute clothing and food to local immigrant and refugee families

JoinedForces

Chicopee

Repair and revitalize the home of a veteran

MA Audubon (Boston Nature Center)

Mattapan

Restore and refresh the Nature Nook children's play area

MA Coalition for the Homeless

Lynn

Build beds for children in need

Magical Moon

Marshfield

Prepare farm and property for annual Harvest Fest, a community event to benefit chronically ill children and their families

New England Village

Pembroke

Beautify gardens for aging population

OCYMCA E. Bridgewater

E. Bridgewater

Renovate Camp Satucket camp store to make food pickup more accessible

OCYMCA Middleboro

Middleboro

Build Camp Yomechas Nature Classroom

OCYMCA Plymouth

Plymouth

Renovate Camp Clark teen space

OCYMCA Stoughton

Stoughton

Expand low ropes course at Camp Christina

Peter Igo Park

Marshfield

Conduct basic park maintenance

Playworks

New Bedford

Paint outdoor recess space at an elementary school

Project Just Because

Hopkinton

Prepare donations for holiday distribution

South Shore YMCA

Hanover

Harvest at Hanover Family Farm

Stars

Westwood

Prepare camp for seasonal closure

Save the Harbor Save the Bay

Boston

Clean Carson Beach

The Salem Pantry

Salem

Prepare food bags for home delivery

Thompson Island Outward Bound Education Center

Boston

Maintain trails

UMass Memorial Child Health Equity Center

Worcester

Create child health equity kits to be distributed to families

VA Boston

Brockton

Assist greenhouse and farm-to-table program

West End House

Allston

Prepare for fitness carnival for club members

Weymouth Food Pantry

Weymouth

Prepare meals, work in garden and food pantry

Wonderfund

Burlington

Renovate a family meeting room space at a Department of Children and Families office

WORK Inc.

Dorchester

Build herb and fruit gardens at residential homes for individuals with disabilities

YMCA Greater Boston

Canton

Clean up and winterize camp

Zoo New England

Boston

Plant trees and shrubs

BUILDING-BASED PROJECTS

Annie's Kindness Blankets

25 Technology Place

Make no-sew kindness blankets

Cradles to Crayons

25 Technology Place

Sort and assemble children's items for distribution

Dignity Matters

25 Technology Place

Assemble feminine hygiene kits

Happy Hope Foundation

25 Technology Place

Package Happy Hope kits for distribution to chronically ill and hospitalized children and their families

Hope and Comfort

25 Technology Place

Package hygiene kits for distribution to local not-for-profit organizations

People Making a Difference

25 Technology Place

Build STEM education kits for Boston Public School students

The Trustees

25 Technology Place

Close out our company garden for the season

VIRTUAL PROJECTS



Annie's Kindness Blankets

Virtual

Make no-sew kindness blankets to be distributed to individuals experiencing loss, mental health challenges and other difficult times

Happy Hope Foundation

Virtual

Package Happy Hope kits for distribution to chronically ill and hospitalized children and their families

Letters Against Isolation

Virtual

Write letters to isolated seniors

Love for Our Elders

Virtual

Write letters to isolated seniors

Operation Gratitude

Virtual

Make paracord bracelets for military members

Foster Love/Formerly Together We Rise

Virtual

Create superhero and birthday kits for youth involved in the foster care system

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

