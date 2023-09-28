BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EMPLOYEES VOLUNTEER TO SUPPORT 57 NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ON 13TH ANNUAL SERVICE DAY

Since Service Day's inception, the total value of the company's financial and volunteer support to local not-for-profits has exceeded $11 million

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nearly 3,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") employees will be volunteering at service projects to support 57 not-for-profit organizations that reflect Blue Cross' commitment to supporting healthy, equitable and sustainable communities as part of the company's 13th annual Service Day.

Launched in 2011, Service Day is designed to connect employee volunteers to organizations for a day of service projects that reflect the company's commitment to addressing health justice in Massachusetts. This year, 1,500 employees will be volunteering at community partner sites throughout Massachusetts, while 650 will be participating in projects at Blue Cross' Hingham office and another 800 volunteering virtually.

"We're excited to partner with not-for-profits that are doing such meaningful work across Massachusetts," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "There's no other day of the year that expresses Blue Cross' values quite like Service Day. I'm excited to be joining our associates and volunteering this year."

Many of this year's Service Day projects focus on health justice in communities, including food justice, environmental justice, and racial justice. Blue Cross is partnering with not-for-profits such as Jewish Family Services MetroWest, GreenRoots, and Boys and Girls Club of Boston, as well as Dignity Matters and Cradles to Crayons to support environmental and community initiatives. Blue Cross volunteers who work outside the state remain actively involved in Service Day, taking part in several virtual projects for Annie's Kindness Blankets, Happy Hope Foundation, and Letters Against Isolation, among others.

Since Service Day's inception, the total value of the company's financial and volunteer support to local not-for-profits has exceeded $11 million. Blue Cross also supports each not-for-profit by providing a grant to cover the costs of each project, in addition to sending its employee volunteers. Blue Cross provides a minimum contribution of $2,500 for each not-for-profit Service Day partner.

For more information on Blue Cross' annual Service Day and the company's commitment to health justice, visit its Corporate Citizenship website .

SERVICE DAY 2023 PROJECTS NOT-FOR-PROFIT PARTNER LOCATION DESCRIPTION Applause Academy Taunton Organize costumes and materials for youth community theater program Balanced Learning Center Fall River Renovate expressive arts therapy room and fill backpacks with basic items for unhoused LGBTQUIA youth Birthday Wishes Natick Create birthday celebration kits for unhoused children and youth Boston Harbor Now Boston Harbor Islands Maintain trails and landscape at Peddocks Island Boston Home Boston Facilitate an adaptive arts and recreation day for residents Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston Roxbury Clean and refresh the Yawkey Club Cape Cod YMCA Sandwich Conduct basic repairs at Camp Lyndon site Carepacks Weymouth Pack personal care kits and write letters of encouragement to active military members Catholic Charities (Sunset Point Camp) Hull Perform general upkeep and landscaping of Sunset Point Camp Waltham Fields Community Farm Waltham Maintain and harvest a community garden Community Servings Jamaica Plain Prepare medically tailored meals for home delivery Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory Newton Sort and pack donated children's clothing Crossroads Duxbury Prepare camp for seasonal closure Dream Day on Cape Cod Brewster Prepare camp for seasonal closure The Esplanade Boston Landscape and maintenance around the Charles River Good Sports Braintree Organize sports equipment to be donated to low-income youth GreenRoots Chelsea Plant trees and help "green" the environment Happy Hope Foundation Pocasset Decorate and pack Happy Hope kits for hospitalized or chronically ill children and their families Holly Hill Farm Cohasset Harvest produce for food pantry donation and perform garden maintenance Hope Floats Healing and Wellness Center Kingston Perform outdoor and indoor maintenance projects at a center for families experiencing loss Hull Lifesaving Museum Hull Clean and conduct basic repairs on boathouse and boats Integrated Center for Group Medical Visits Lawrence Construct indoor urban garden and make behavioral health art kits Jewish Family Services Metrowest Framingham Distribute clothing and food to local immigrant and refugee families JoinedForces Chicopee Repair and revitalize the home of a veteran MA Audubon (Boston Nature Center) Mattapan Restore and refresh the Nature Nook children's play area MA Coalition for the Homeless Lynn Build beds for children in need Magical Moon Marshfield Prepare farm and property for annual Harvest Fest, a community event to benefit chronically ill children and their families New England Village Pembroke Beautify gardens for aging population OCYMCA E. Bridgewater E. Bridgewater Renovate Camp Satucket camp store to make food pickup more accessible OCYMCA Middleboro Middleboro Build Camp Yomechas Nature Classroom OCYMCA Plymouth Plymouth Renovate Camp Clark teen space OCYMCA Stoughton Stoughton Expand low ropes course at Camp Christina Peter Igo Park Marshfield Conduct basic park maintenance Playworks New Bedford Paint outdoor recess space at an elementary school Project Just Because Hopkinton Prepare donations for holiday distribution South Shore YMCA Hanover Harvest at Hanover Family Farm Stars Westwood Prepare camp for seasonal closure Save the Harbor Save the Bay Boston Clean Carson Beach The Salem Pantry Salem Prepare food bags for home delivery Thompson Island Outward Bound Education Center Boston Maintain trails UMass Memorial Child Health Equity Center Worcester Create child health equity kits to be distributed to families VA Boston Brockton Assist greenhouse and farm-to-table program West End House Allston Prepare for fitness carnival for club members Weymouth Food Pantry Weymouth Prepare meals, work in garden and food pantry Wonderfund Burlington Renovate a family meeting room space at a Department of Children and Families office WORK Inc. Dorchester Build herb and fruit gardens at residential homes for individuals with disabilities YMCA Greater Boston Canton Clean up and winterize camp Zoo New England Boston Plant trees and shrubs BUILDING-BASED PROJECTS



Annie's Kindness Blankets 25 Technology Place Make no-sew kindness blankets Cradles to Crayons 25 Technology Place Sort and assemble children's items for distribution Dignity Matters 25 Technology Place Assemble feminine hygiene kits Happy Hope Foundation 25 Technology Place Package Happy Hope kits for distribution to chronically ill and hospitalized children and their families Hope and Comfort 25 Technology Place Package hygiene kits for distribution to local not-for-profit organizations People Making a Difference 25 Technology Place Build STEM education kits for Boston Public School students The Trustees 25 Technology Place Close out our company garden for the season VIRTUAL PROJECTS



Annie's Kindness Blankets Virtual Make no-sew kindness blankets to be distributed to individuals experiencing loss, mental health challenges and other difficult times Happy Hope Foundation Virtual Package Happy Hope kits for distribution to chronically ill and hospitalized children and their families Letters Against Isolation Virtual Write letters to isolated seniors Love for Our Elders Virtual Write letters to isolated seniors Operation Gratitude Virtual Make paracord bracelets for military members Foster Love/Formerly Together We Rise Virtual Create superhero and birthday kits for youth involved in the foster care system

