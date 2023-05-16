BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EXPANDS NETWORK OF COMPREHENSIVE PRIMARY CARE SOLUTIONS

State's leading health plan adds new physician groups to increase access to convenient, affordable care and to help combat primary care shortage

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) today announced the expansion of its primary care network with three new physician groups available now to most members: Eden Health, On Belay Health Solutions and VillageMD. The additions come at a critical time, as Massachusetts continues to experience a primary care physician shortage due to increased patient demand and more clinicians leaving the field.

As part of their agreements, the physician groups are participating in Blue Cross' value-based payment program and offering members convenient and timely access to both virtual and in-person primary care. These practices will collaborate with Blue Cross to help simplify how members navigate the health care system.

"Our focus is on building a network of comprehensive primary care solutions that provide our members with the simpler, more consumer-focused experience they're looking for," said Lisa Glenn, Blue Cross' vice president of network partnerships and innovation. "At a time when it's hard to schedule an appointment with a primary care provider, we're working hard to give our members more options and enable greater access to convenient, high-quality care."

New primary care physician groups

Through these new primary care physician groups, members have access to a variety of virtual and in-person services – including telehealth, chronic disease care, mental health support, care navigation support, and more. Using MyBlue, eligible members can learn more about what options are available and navigate to the right care that meets their needs.

"We're committed to being a trusted ally to our members, guiding them to clinicians who provide high-quality care," said Dr. Ashley Yeats, Blue Cross' vice president of medical operations. "As we accelerate our efforts to bring more primary care options to meet demand, adding these innovative physician groups to our network is essential."

"We are pleased to expand access to Eden Health to Blue Cross members," said Matt McCambridge, CEO and co-founder of Eden Health. "We believe all patients deserve access to trusted health care and the combination of virtual and in-person care delivers a uniquely impactful health care experience. Preventative care—supported by proactive care planning and long-term relationships with trusted care providers—is the type of health care that we need."

"On Belay and our value-based provider partners are proud to be part of Blue Cross' efforts to expand access to comprehensive primary care," said Andrew Allison, co-founder and CEO of On Belay Health Solutions. "Value-based care models enable primary care providers to play a more proactive role in overall patient care, improving health outcomes and creating better patient experiences. Together, we can better ensure patients get the timely, robust care they need across their entire health care journey."

Additional primary care options

Blue Cross offers a variety of primary care options to meet members where they are, virtually and in-person. Earlier this year, the company rolled out a "Virtual Care Team Feature" which gives members access to a team of primary care providers through Carbon Health and Firefly Health.

Blue Cross will continue to expand its network of innovative care solutions to meet the needs of members in 2023.

