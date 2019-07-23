Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Named A Best Place to Work For Disability Inclusion

"We are thrilled to be named to the DEI's list of best places to work for disability inclusion as a first-time participant," said Sue Sgroi, chief human resources officer and senior vice president of organizational effectiveness at Blue Cross. "We are committed to fostering a workplace where associates of all abilities feel included, respected and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work. Our leadership team and disabilities employee resource group – Empowering Abilities – have worked tirelessly to drive disabilities awareness through our programs and policies, ensure our buildings are safe and accessible, and create equal employment opportunities for the disability community."

The DEI measures an organization's self-reported adoption of inclusive policies and practices for people with disabilities, offering companies a transparent, annual benchmarking tool to measure their progress on disabilities inclusion. To earn a top score, companies must display best-in-class commitments to culture and leadership, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index® is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy and disability advocacy.

