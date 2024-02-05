BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS PRIORITIZES WOMEN'S HEALTH WITH NEW CLINICAL TEAM AND EXPANDED CARE OPTIONS

State's leading health plan launches new solutions to support women and families through fertility, maternity, menopause, and more

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today announced a new suite of offerings, including a new clinical team and expanded care options, to ensure that women have access to the high-quality care and resources they need to feel supported throughout their life.

"Far too often, women struggle to get the right care – whether it's trying to have a family, needing postpartum support, or managing menopause symptoms," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "This new approach will ensure we can show up for our members at all of these critical moments with the care and support they need and deserve."

NEW REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH CARE TEAM
Blue Cross' new Reproductive Health Care team gives Blue Cross members access to personalized support options and resources for a variety of women's health issues, including supporting diverse families embarking on their parenthood journey. The multidisciplinary support team is led by an OB/GYN physician, and includes other women's health clinicians dedicated to helping members find the right care, including:

  • Answering member inquiries related to infertility/IVF, maternity, abortion access and travel riders
  • Explaining benefits and resources available to support each member's unique needs
  • Sharing guidance on medical policy or authorization status
  • Advocacy support, including providing personalized expertise to members with complex questions

NEW SUITE OF CARE OPTIONS WITH 24/7 SUPPORT
Blue Cross is also partnering with Maven Clinic, the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families, which offers 24/7 video appointments and virtual support throughout the reproductive health journey. Maven's Maternity Foundation program is available at no cost to Blue Cross fully-insured 51+ accounts. The program is also available as an optional service for self-insured accounts, in addition to other Maven programs for Blue Cross employer customers.

Maven providers, spanning 30+ specialties and speaking 35+ languages, work with members navigating various journeys, from fertility and family building to maternity, parenting, pediatrics, and menopause. Through its different programs, members will have access to robust support and services, including: 

  • Family planning/prenatal support, including access to robust preconception care, referrals to high-quality clinics or agencies, and access to specialists across mental health, nutrition, reproductive endocrinology and more
  • Delivery & postpartum support, including virtual doulas, on-demand lactation consultants, and career coaches supporting return-to-work
  • Reimbursement and breast milk shipping (available as an add-on)
  • 24/7 specialized pediatric support    
  • Sleep coaching
  • Mental health and nutrition support
  • Adoption & surrogacy support
  • Menopause specialists & hormone replacement therapy guidance

"Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is doing the essential work of reimagining women's healthcare for its members," said Dr. Neel Shah, Chief Medical Officer of Maven Clinic. "We are excited to collaborate closely with their new Reproductive Health Care team on these efforts, ensuring families across the state can access holistic, personalized, and clinically-proven care for every journey." 

"Our employer customers told us they want new ways to support their employees with specific challenges related to women's health, including fertility and menopause," said Dr. Sandhya Rao, Blue Cross' chief medical officer. "Partnering with Maven helps us build out our offerings to ensure that our members feel supported and empowered to take charge of their health. It was important to us to find a partner like Maven who can offer 24/7 virtual support for a comprehensive member experience that meets women's needs."

Blue Cross plans to offer Maven services to its employees in the coming months.

Additional reproductive health and women's health services and resources include reimbursement for childbirth classes, breast pump savings, lactation counseling and more. Members can visit MyBlue to learn more about what is available to them.

