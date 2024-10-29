Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Bluebikes Rides on Election Day

Unlimited complimentary two-hour classic bike rides and free ebike unlocks with Bluebikes Day Passes using code: BCBSMAVOTE on Tuesday, November 5

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help reduce transportation barriers as residents head to the polls, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is offering free Bluebikes Day Passes on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. The Bluebikes Day Passes provide unlimited complimentary two-hour classic bike rides and free ebike unlocks (a per-minute charge will apply for ebike usage after the unlock) for the duration of Election Day. Riders can access this offer by entering code BCBSMAVOTE in the checkout section of the Bluebikes App.

The initiative aims to provide voters with a convenient and accessible transit option from Bluebikes' 500 stations across 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown, while supplies last. Voters can visit https://account.bluebikes.com/map to find the closest station to their polling location.

As the title sponsor of Bluebikes, Blue Cross is committed to increasing access to the polls. A study conducted by professors at Harvard University and Boston University found that lack of access to a car is a significant obstacle to voting and decreases turnout.

"During this election season, we are dedicated to eliminating transportation barriers so every citizen can exercise their right to vote," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "Bluebikes offers a convenient and accessible transportation option for residents across Metro Boston, particularly for those in underserved and underrepresented communities who may face challenges getting to their polling places. We encourage everyone planning to vote on Election Day to take advantage of our complimentary Bluebikes rides."

Blue Cross has served as Bluebikes' title sponsor since May 2018 and remains committed to supporting and extending bike sharing in Greater Boston as a safe, sustainable and accessible public transportation option through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes and Lyft.

Those interested in a free Bluebikes Day Pass on Election Day can download the Bluebikes App or visit bluebikes.com for more information.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find approximately 500 stations and 4,000 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 25 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com .

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts