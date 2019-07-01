Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Rides on Bluebikes for 4th of July

BOSTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Independence Day and to support a healthy and convenient mode of holiday transportation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is sponsoring free rides on Bluebikes, Metro Boston's public bike share system, throughout the day on Thursday, July 4. Riders can take Bluebikes for a spin free of charge from any of the more than 270 Bluebikes stations across the system's five municipalities: Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities.

Blue Cross is providing Bluebikes users access to free two-hour trips on the 4th of July when using the code "BlueCross4" in the Bluebikes app or http://ride.bluebikes.com/bluecross4/. Blue Cross is also sponsoring two bike valets, at Copley Square station in Boston and Kendall St. station in Cambridge, from 5-9 PM, to guarantee riders will have a place to dock bikes and that bikes will be available to ride as they enjoy 4th of July festivities around Metro Boston.

"We are thrilled to help bike riders enjoy 4th of July festivities by sponsoring free Bluebikes rides on what is always a special day around Metro Boston," said Kathy Klingler, chief marketing officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "We hope that complimentary rides on the 4th will allow more individuals to experience the health and environmental benefits of riding a bike, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate this holiday than biking around beautiful, historic Boston."

Blue Cross is in the second year of a six-year Bluebikes title sponsorship, which launched on May 16, 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross is supporting continued growth and expansion, including system upgrades, additional bikes, new mobile app features and station expansions to create increased access. By the end of 2019, the five municipalities will own more than 3,500 bikes and 350 stations across the Bluebikes system, which is operated by Lyft.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. Owned and jointly governed by the municipalities of Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville Bluebikes offers a fast, fun, and affordable transportation option. Users can ride any of the 2500+ bikes to and from the 270+ stations across the region. By the end of 2019, the municipalities will provide more than 3,500 bikes and over 350 stations for their residents, workers, and visitors. Since launching in 2011, more than 9 million trips have been taken on Bluebikes, including more than 870,000 trips so far in 2019.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.com ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

