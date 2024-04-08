BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS TO BOOST INVESTMENT IN SMALL INDEPENDENT PRIMARY CARE PRACTICES

Up to $20 million in new funding will be distributed to eligible practices amid state's primary care crisis

BOSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today announced it will increase reimbursement rates to qualifying small, independent primary care practices in Massachusetts. The announcement comes at a critical time, as the percentage of Massachusetts patients who report being able to see their doctor when needed fell to a record low in 2023.

As part of this new initiative, eligible primary care practices in Blue Cross' network will start receiving increases in their reimbursements - as much as 30%. The funding will assist small independent primary care practices and is not expected to increase members' total costs.

"We need to support our primary care clinicians now more than ever before," said Sarah Iselin, president and CEO of Blue Cross. "We are committed to doing our part to sustain and strengthen primary care in the Commonwealth to help ensure everyone can access the care they need, when they need it most."

Over 1,000 primary care providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants, will be eligible for the increases. The investment builds on Blue Cross' leadership in value-based payment models and the health plan's commitment to guiding members to the care that meets their needs.

"Investing in primary care should start where it is needed most – with small, independent practices," said Mark Friedberg, MD, senior vice president, performance measurement & improvement at Blue Cross. "These practices provide high-value services for our members, and we need to do what we can to support them during this critical time. We also know that strengthening primary care helps improve outcomes and overall health care affordability."

Expanding access to primary care

Blue Cross has grown its primary care network by 10% over the past five years, with 93% of its primary care network reporting having openings within 45 days for routine or preventive care visits. Some of Blue Cross' newer primary care groups include Eden Health and On Belay Health Solutions.

Blue Cross' "Virtual Care Team Feature" also gives members access to a team of primary care providers through Carbon Health and Firefly Health.

