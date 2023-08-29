BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS TO COVER OVER-THE-COUNTER NARCAN AT NO COST TO MEMBERS

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today confirmed it will cover, with no cost share to members in Massachusetts, the overdose reversal medication Narcan for over-the-counter nonprescription use. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Narcan (4mg naloxone nasal spray) for over-the-counter use in March of this year.

"Naloxone has become the standard treatment for opioid overdose and making it available more widely is a key strategy in controlling the overdose crisis," said Dr. Sandhya Rao, Blue Cross' chief medical officer. "Waiving out-of-pocket costs for this emergency medication aligns with our commitment to ensuring our members have access to the substance use disorder treatment they need, when they need it – especially critical as opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts continue to rise."

Blue Cross has been a national leader in helping to stem the opioid epidemic through a variety of innovative efforts focusing on education, prevention, treatment, and recovery. Blue Cross was the first health plan in Massachusetts to provide Narcan toolkits to employer customers, and also removed copays for Narcan for most of its plan designs starting in 2018. The company has consistently expanded access to care for members with opioid use disorder, engages employers in the prevention of overdoses, and provides education and other resources that support people with the disorder through treatment and recovery while reducing the stigma associated with opioid use.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts