Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan offers new digital program for menopause as part of comprehensive Family Building and Women's Health Support Solution

App guides members through the menopausal journey with 1:1 support from care advocates and clinical coaches

DETROIT, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will offer a new, women's health solution to help guide members through a healthy transition into menopause. Included as part of the Family Building and Women's Health Support Solution with Maven Clinic that Blue Cross launched last year, the new component includes a personalized digital care app to help members identify menopausal symptoms and explore treatment options, consult with experts and connect with peers for communal support. The menopause solution is part of Blue Cross' ongoing commitment to women's health and providing support when it's needed most.

In addition to their primary care provider, this solution serves as a safe space for women to receive expert counsel, support and care during a time that can oftentimes feel isolating and disheartening. Delivering one-on-one assistance from a Care Advocate who can provide hands-on support, the program also offers virtual clinical guidance from providers who specialize in menopause such as OBGYNs and pelvic floor therapists, as well as personalized mental health care from experts who can be available within less than one hour. The program also offers guided education and in-app communities to connect with others on a similar journey.

"We're pleased to extend our Family Building and Women's Health Support Solution to include not only maternity and family-building support, but guidance for women throughout the aging process," said Kathryn Levine, president and CEO of Blue Care Network. "As part of our ongoing commitment to women's health, we look forward to shining a light on the far-reaching symptoms and challenges of menopause, one of many age-related occurrences that are often left unaddressed."

Following enrollment, members can indicate symptoms during the onboarding process and are assigned a care team including a dedicated Care Advocate to assign specialists based on need, such as a mental health therapist and a wellness coach. Therapists provide tools and resources to cope with mental health challenges, and wellness coaches share daily tips and tactics to help navigate the transition. Since 90% of menopausal women in the workforce have symptoms that negatively affect their productivity, career coaches are also available to assist members in navigating work-related conversations.

More than one million women in the U.S. experience menopause each year and 6,000 women reach menopause every day. Menopause is closely linked to a woman's overall emotional and physical health, so the menopause program with Maven is designed to provide inclusive, holistic and specialized support that's focused on treating the whole person, not just symptoms.

"Blue Cross is committed to addressing women's health concerns and providing convenient solutions for more women whose health care needs, like the impact of menopause, are often overlooked and not discussed," said Bridget Hurd, vice president of Inclusion & Diversity for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. "These solutions will inform, educate and increase access to resources."

The menopause program will be available on July 1, 2023, for all fully-insured group and individual PPO and HMO members at no additional charge, and can be purchased as a buy-up for self-funded groups. To learn more about Blue Cross' Family Building and Women's Health Support Solution in partnership with Maven Clinic, visit https://www.bcbsm.com/employers/improved-care/family-building/ for additional details.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. BCBSM provides health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies residing outside the state. The company has been committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses, individuals and seniors for more than 80 years. Beyond health care coverage, BCBSM supports impactful community initiatives and provides leadership in improving health care. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBluesPerspectives.com .

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for fertility and family building through maternity, parenting, pediatrics and menopause. Maven's award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better maternal health outcomes, as well as enhance DE&I in benefits programs. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Health Companies and has 15 million lives under management. Maven has raised $300 million in funding from leading investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group and Lux Capital. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan