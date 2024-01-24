'Blue Del Mare' adds to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' growing portfolio of luxury resorts

MADRID, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Del Mare SRL and Grupo De Valle have announced the official agreement of Wyndham Blue Del Mare Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, during the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) 2024, in the city of Madrid, Spain. 

The project will begin immediately with the sale of its 292 luxury residences, offering services and amenities of a 5-star hotel in a privileged location in Punta Cana, just a few meters from Juanillo Beach and in front of the 'Las Iguanas' golf course.

"The Travellers Choice Awards for the best of the best of 2024, have ranked the Dominican Republic among the 20 best places in the world to travel. I am especially proud and pleased with the addition of the Wyndham Blue Del Mare Cap Cana project to the Wyndham family, the world's largest hotel franchise. It is a special and favorable moment for our hotel chain, due to the important boom in tourism in the Dominican Republic, which has recently celebrated the arrival of more than 10 million visitors in 2023 and who have chosen it as their preferred vacation spot," said Edward De Valle, president of Grupo De Valle and representative of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts in the structuring of this project.

The project has been carefully designed to the strictest Wyndham Hotels & Resorts standards. Each residence is fully furnished with two bedrooms and offers breathtaking views of the golf course and Caribbean Sea; with high-end finishes, state-of-the-art appliances and private parking.

The development will be complemented by two restaurants, cafes, coworking spaces, lobby lounge, multiple pool areas, exclusive spa, fitness center, sports facilities, kids club, recreational activities center, roof-top lounge bar and a large ballroom for events and conventions.

Buyers will have a unique opportunity to own U.S. branded hotel residences in the Cap Cana area of Punta Cana.

In addition to the amenities, facilities and services that the project will enjoy, and due to the exploitation and operation by the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand and the operating company that will manage the hotel (Operadora Hotelera Dominicana SRL), will provide exceptional profitability and a sure appreciation of the property.

News Releases in Similar Topics

