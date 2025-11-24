Blue Diamond Almonds Celebrates First Holiday Season of Almonds and More

A holiday-forward Halloween takeover introduced Almonds and More's expanded retail availability, just in time for peak entertaining and gifting

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Almonds celebrated the start of the season with a holiday takeover on Diamond Avenue in Pasadena, California, on Halloween. The festive event marked a major moment for Almonds and More, officially introducing the mixed nut blend to its first holiday season of nationwide retail availability.

Blue Diamond Almonds and More 14oz Cans

A Holiday Kickoff With Purpose

Holiday expectations continue to rise each year. According to the American Psychological Association, 36% of U.S. adults said the holidays feel like a competition*. As festivities begin earlier than ever and consumers seek ever more creative ways to make their celebrations stand out, Blue Diamond brought a fresh new edge to the holiday landscape and redefined when the season truly begins.

In an unexpected move, Blue Diamond kicked off the holidays in Pasadena with a dynamic activation on Halloween. This event not only marked the first season of nationwide retail availability for Almonds and More, but also celebrated the joy, flavor and creativity that define Blue Diamond's approach to seasonal gatherings.

More than 4,000 trick-or-treaters experienced falling snow, dazzling lights, holiday carolers and photos with Santa. Additionally, the Nutty Cruiser™, Blue Diamond's 20-foot almond-shaped vehicle, distributed more than 8,000 samples of Blue Diamond favorites, including Almonds and More: a mixed nut blend of almonds, cashews and pistachios in Honey Roasted, Smokehouse and Roasted Sea Salt flavors.

"We wanted to bring the holidays earlier than ever - and only Blue Diamond could pull it off," said Maya Erwin, vice president of marketing and innovation, Blue Diamond. "As the champions of the almond, the super nut, we saw Halloween as the perfect moment to ignite that early holiday excitement and to celebrate Almonds and More's first season of nationwide availability. From festive gatherings to flavorful gifting, we're thrilled to help people kick off the celebrations with a snack that makes every moment more delicious."

Please click here to view and download media assets from the holiday kickoff.

Introducing Almonds and More to the Holiday Table

This year marks Almonds and More's first holiday season on shelves nationwide, perfectly timed for hosting, snacking and gifting. Presented in festive packaging and featuring three beloved Blue Diamond flavors, the mixed nut blend serves as a versatile staple for:

Holiday celebrations of all kinds: Whether it's Friendsgiving, a holiday movie night, Christmas brunch, or ringing in the New Year, Almonds and More brings flavor and crunch to every seasonal moment. Its mix of sweet and savory notes complement both casual gatherings and more seasonal traditions.

Whether it's Friendsgiving, a holiday movie night, Christmas brunch, or ringing in the New Year, Almonds and More brings flavor and crunch to every seasonal moment. Its mix of sweet and savory notes complement both casual gatherings and more seasonal traditions. Effortless entertaining: With snack boards, drop-in guests and weekend gatherings on the rise, Almonds and More gives hosts an easy, flavorful way to round out their holiday spreads. The trio of fan-favorite flavors offers something for everyone, making it a no-stress addition to any table.

With snack boards, drop-in guests and weekend gatherings on the rise, Almonds and More gives hosts an easy, flavorful way to round out their holiday spreads. The trio of fan-favorite flavors offers something for everyone, making it a no-stress addition to any table. Small-but-mighty gifting: Arriving in festive packaging, Almonds and More is perfectly suited for thoughtful, bite-sized holiday giving — from neighbor surprises and teacher thank-yous to stocking stuffers and office exchanges. It delivers big flavor in a simple, affordable gift.

Almonds and More is available at major retailers nationwide and online at BlueDiamond.com, featuring new festive packaging designed to stand out for any seasonal occasion.

Blue Diamond is pleased to introduce a special "Snack More. Save More." promotion**, making it easier than ever for shoppers to enjoy their favorite snacks without breaking the bank. Consumers who purchase any Blue Diamond Snack Nuts product, 6oz or larger, can visit bdholidayoffer.com, upload their receipt and receive cash back via Venmo. With savings that increase the more you buy, it's the perfect opportunity to stock up on Blue Diamond Almonds for every holiday celebration.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs about 1,300 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.BlueDiamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*Source: American Psychological Association, 2023 Stress in America report, November 2023. https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2023/11/holiday-season-stress

**VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The Offer Period begins at or about 12:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time ("ET") on October 1, 2025, and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on January 31, 2026, or while the stated number of Offer Items (described in Section 3) last, whichever occurs first. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18+ years of age. Cash back ("Offer Item") amounts depend upon the number of Eligible Product(s) purchased but are either $2 (1 item), $5 (2 items) or $10 (3 items) for the Qualified Purchase. A maximum of 5,000 Offer Items are available during the Offer Period. Limit three (3) Offer Item per person. For Terms and Conditions, including Offer details and restrictions and descriptions of Eligible Product(s), visit bdholidayoffer.com. This Offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Venmo or PayPal, Inc. Sponsor: Blue Diamond Growers.

Media Contact: Sarah Lehman, FleishmanHillard, [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers